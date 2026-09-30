Andy Burnham has said he would be "really concerned" if Manchester City's owners decide to sell up after the club was found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

The prime minister said the situation was "contested by Manchester City", and he praised the club's owners, led by Sheikh Mansour, United Arab Emirates deputy prime minister and royal family member, for investing in Manchester since 2008.

An independent commission found the club guilty of the majority of the 115 charges they faced, a verdict that City are expected to appeal.

The club continue to deny any wrongdoing and has until 2 October to submit an appeal.

It comes as the Independent Football Regulator – set up by the government in 2025 – said the case had raised "serious issues".

The regulator suggested it would be exploring options – including whether to strip the owners of their licence to own the club – once the disciplinary process was completed.

Among the independent panel's findings were that City arranged "sham contracts" with a number of commercial partners as part of a scheme to disguise secret funding of more than £830m.

The Premier League said City "systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade".

The independent panel will hold a sanctions hearing – which could take months to convene – to decide the punishment. City can appeal both the guilty verdicts and the sanction, leaving City and the league in a state of chaos and uncertainty.

The punishment could range from a huge fine, point deductions, or ejection from the Premier League to being stripped of the eight trophies they had won in the affected period.

Some fans and pundits have questioned how the club's owners can carry on if they deliberately breached rules over the course of nine years.

Asked by the BBC's political editor Chris Mason if he was concerned that Manchester City's owners would now sell the club, Burham said on Wednesday: "I would be really concerned to lose them.

"They've been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is."

Manchester City's owners have helped develop a huge area around the Etihad Stadium

Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester until June, added: "I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn't just put into the Etihad [Stadium] and the campus around it but also into the city".

He said he was "of course" confident that his own interactions with City's owners when he was mayor would stand up to scrutiny.

Burnham made his comments amid widespread shock in football about the scale of the independent commission's findings – and the strength of Premier League comments about City's actions.

Burnham was speaking to the BBC from Hill Dickinson Stadium, the home of Everton, the team he supports.

Everton had their own run-in with Premier League financial rules when they were charged and deducted 10 points for more minor breaches in November 2023, reduced to six on appeal.

Burnham said: "Everton was in this position a few years ago and you might remember that I fought for Everton in that situation because I still hold the view very firmly that they weren't fairly treated in that process."

Drawing a comparison between that and City's current predicament, he added: "I remember people proclaiming Everton guilty at the time and with hindsight I think more people would say that wasn't fair, the way that was handled.

"So it would be wrong of me to leap to one side given the experience that I'd had before becoming prime minister."

It is "frustrating when people rush to judgement", Burnham said.

He accepted there was "a lot at stake" for City fans, the club and Manchester itself.

But he added it would be wrong for him to intervene.The

City have said in a statement that they are "both disappointed and surprised by the opinion of the Premier League Commission" and have maintained their innocence of all the accusations made.

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