Don’t stand and just criticise, propose solutions – RMD urges Nigerians

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has urged Nigerians to move beyond criticising the country’s challenges and actively contribute to finding solutions.

RMD made the call while speaking at the 2026 Pivot Nigeria Conference in Lagos.

The actor acknowledged the numerous challenges confronting the country, but stressed that identifying problems should be accompanied by efforts to address them.

“There are problems, but we need to fix them. Don’t stand and just criticise and propose no solution,” he said.

RMD also called on Nigerians to demand greater accountability from political leaders, stressing that elected officials must take responsibility for the people they represent.

“We don’t hold leadership accountable enough,” he said.

According to the veteran actor, Nigerians have a responsibility to ensure that those entrusted with public office understand that they are accountable to the people.

RMD further urged citizens to remember that their individual conduct contributes to Nigeria’s image, particularly when they travel or interact with people from other countries.

“Just remember who you are. You are an ambassador, not just for yourself, your parents or your school, but ultimately for your country,” he added.

Describing Nigeria as a “work in progress,” RMD called for patience, responsibility and sustained efforts from both citizens and leaders to drive national development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.