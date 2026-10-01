I didn’t want to be in the spotlight – Tems

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed that despite wanting musical success, she was uncomfortable with fame.

In an episode of The Boost Podcast, Tems disclosed that she had long hidden her identity from fans because she didn’t want to be in the spotlight.

She explained that she wanted to continue her “secret life” while still making music.

“I would go to the airport and people say, ‘You’re Tems.’ I will be like, ‘No, I’m not Tems.’ I was so afraid, I wanted to continue my secret life, and I was like, ‘God please, I don’t want to be in the spotlight,’” she said.

The singer said she eventually started adapting to fame when she could no longer hide her fame.

Tems quit her job as a digital marketer to pursue a career in music in 2018. She released her debut single, “Mr Rebel,” the same year.

She rose to prominence after being featured on Wizkid’s 2020 single “Essence.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.