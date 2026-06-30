Why I can’t date Nigerian celebrities – Tems

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems

Grammy-winning Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as singer Tems, has explained why she can’t date or pursue romantic relationships with Nigerian male celebrities.

Responding to a question from an interviewer who asked at the BET Awards ceremony over the weekend if she would approach trending handsome Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye if given the chance, Tems said the fact that they are both Nigerians means that she wouldn’t see him in that light.

The ‘Love Me Jeje’ crooner explained that she is not interested in a romantic relationship with fellow Nigerian celebrities, adding that she sees them as “brothers.”

She said, “I know who Maduka Okoye is but I don’t know him personally. I wish I did though. But shooting shots at him, we don’t do that over here.

“We [Nigerian celebrities] befriend each other and we are family. I see my male colleagues as brothers.”

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