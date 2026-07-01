Why I won’t shoot my shot at Maduka Okoye – Tems

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems has explained why she would not make the first move on Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, saying she does not believe in “shooting her shot” at men.

The singer made the remarks during an interview on the sidelines of the BET Awards after being asked whether she knew the Nigerian international and whether she would consider making the first move.

Asked if she knew Okoye, Tems replied: “I wish I did.”

However, when asked whether she would “shoot her shot” at the goalkeeper, the singer firmly dismissed the idea.

“We don’t shoot shots over here”.

Explaining her view on relationships, Tems said she prefers connections built on friendship and mutual respect rather than pursuing romantic interests.

“We friend each other, and we are family, sisters and brothers,” she added.

Her comments have since sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users praising her stance, while others argued there is nothing wrong with women making the first move in a relationship.

Reacting, a user @WallstreetJade said, “pride wan kill am.. Such an obnoxious answer. How old is she again?”

@chukwudike007 wrote, “Maduka Okoye must be feeling like a demigod right now. The funny thing is that it’s the oyibo women that are talking about him more than our naija people.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.