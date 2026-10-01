Impossible for England to find another Kane – Tuchel

England boss Thomas Tuchel says it will be impossible to find "another Harry Kane" as his free-scoring captain continues to break new ground.

Kane scored a record-extending 87th goal for the Three Lions against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

And he is now just two appearances away from equalling Peter Shilton's record of 125 international appearances as he hones in on becoming England's most-capped player ever.

However, while the 33-year-old Bayern Munich forward is in the form of his life, with his 73 goals for club and country last term putting him firmly in the conversation as a possible Ballon d'Or winner, he cannot go on forever, and Tuchel admitted there is no obvious successor.

"You will not get another Harry Kane, first of all," Tuchel said.

"He is the first one to push everyone, and that is his mindset, and he became a very, very hardworking forward on top of his finishing skills. He is a complete package.

"We look for different options and solutions. We finished the game with Jude [Bellingham] up front as a number nine.

"There will be someone else, but it will not be Harry or a copy of Harry. We will find a solution when it comes to it but maybe not me. It might be another 10 years."

Kane is one of the leading strikers of his generation, but finding a suitable back-up has been a long-standing problem for England.

Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney utilised that role at the past two major tournaments but the Saudi Arabia-based pair are also in their thirties and were overlooked for the current batch of Nations League fixtures.

While Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the squad, he is also approaching his 30th birthday, and Liam Delap is currently the only English centre-forward under the age of 27 to have scored a Champions League goal.

And that means Tuchel supplemented his striking options in Prague by deploying Real Madrid star Bellingham in a more advanced role than his normal midfield position after bringing him on for Kane.

"I like him as a nine," Tuchel added. "Then he can contribute to both sides and overload the sides and doesn't affect the balance so much.

"We found a bit of a new role for him in the last match, as a central 10, so he can go to both sides and it is more of a 4-2-3-1 than a 4-3-3 to have Harry and Jude closer together and to give them a chance to overload both sides. We are working on that.

"He is a natural goalscorer, and he has the hunger to be on the scoreboard. He wants to be there and have the decisive action, so it makes no huge difference if he plays as a nine or a 10."

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