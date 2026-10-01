Nollywood actor CJay Nwoks dies in Lagos hospital

Nollywood actor Chijioke Nwokafor, popularly known as CJay Nwoks, is dead.

CJay died on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at an undisclosed hospital in the Badore area of Lagos State.

The sad news was announced by actress Nkechi Blessing, who recently cast CJay as the lead actor in her new film.

Speaking on why the film will no longer be released, Nkechi, who was seen crying in a video on her Instagram page, said, “It took me a lot to do this video because we won’t be dropping the movie again by 5 pm.

“Right now, I’m in the hospital in Badore. I just lost CJay. CJay is dead. I don’t even know where to start.”

The cause of his death is still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.