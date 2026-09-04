Why I once evicted my son from home – Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, has said it is wrong for parents to completely shield their children from hardship and hard work.

According to her, the fastest way to ruin a child’s life is by preventing them from experiencing hardship or working hard.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Femi Baba, Mama G recalled that she once evicted her son from home so he could go out and make a living for himself.

She said, “The fastest way to ruin a child’s life is to say you don’t want them to suffer the way you did.

“When you’re gone, they may start fighting over your property. I told my son, ‘My house isn’t yours. Go and work for your own.’”

Ozokwor explained that because she raised her children with discipline and hard work, they were doing well.

The movie icon urged parents not to deny their children the experience of struggle and hard work out of love.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.