Popular Nollywood actress dies at 40 after health battle

The Nigerian film industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of Yoruba Nollywood actress and producer Temitope Osoba.

Her passing comes just months after she made an inspiring return to acting, having survived a widely publicised battle with breast cancer.

Osoba had openly shared her health journey with the public and received support from fans and fellow actors throughout her treatment. Her recovery and return to the screen in 2025 were celebrated as a story of resilience and hope.

The actress reportedly died at the age of 40, leaving colleagues, fans and loved ones in shock.

In a heartbreaking twist, the actress shared what would become her final WhatsApp status at exactly on the eve of her death. She wrote, “Ogo Tuntun,” a Yoruba phrase that translates to “A New Glory.”

Tributes have since poured in across social media, with colleagues and admirers remembering Tope Osoba for her talent and contributions to the Yoruba movie industry.

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