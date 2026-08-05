Pentecost SHS students erupt in joy after historic first-ever NSMQ national qualification

A feeling beyond words. That was the atmosphere at Pentecost Senior High School in Koforidua as students erupted in celebration after the school secured its first-ever qualification to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) National Championship.

Cheers, singing and jubilation filled the campus after Pentecost SHS delivered a commanding performance in the Eastern Regional qualifiers to book a historic place on the national stage.

For many students, the achievement was the culmination of months of hard work and determination, making the breakthrough all the more emotional.

One student, visibly overwhelmed with excitement, could barely contain his pride.

"I'm very, very proud. I'm proud of my school," he said, before giving a special shout-out to the school's headmaster, Headmaster Wang.

Another student described the qualification as the reward for the dedication shown by the school's quiz team.

"Ecstatic. I'm so proud of us. Seeing how hard they worked and seeing all the effort they put in, I'm just so glad that we were able to achieve what we did," the student said.

The celebrations followed an impressive display in the regional contest, where Pentecost SHS led from the front to finish with 58 points.

Suhum SHTS placed second with 39 points, Apeguso SHS finished third on 30 points, while St. Martins SHS came fourth with 25 points.

The victory also earned Pentecost SHS the GH¢400 GOIL Riddle Bonanza prize.

Beyond the prize money, however, the qualification marks a landmark moment in the school's history.

Despite featuring in previous Eastern Regional qualifiers, Pentecost SHS had never progressed to the National Championship. Earlier campaigns ended before the national stage, making this year's success a breakthrough for the Koforidua-based school.

With history now made, students and staff will turn their attention to preparing for their maiden appearance at the 2026 NSMQ National Championship, where they hope to build on the performance that finally earned them a place among the nation's top quiz schools.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.