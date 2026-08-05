Nigerian Army arrests two soldiers for acting as bouncers at Peller’s wedding

Audio By Carbonatix
The Nigerian Army has reportedly arrested two serving soldiers for allegedly providing unauthorised security at the star-studded wedding of content creators Peller and Jarvis in Lekki, Lagos.
According to SaharaReporters, the soldiers were taken into custody on Tuesday after intelligence suggested they had been deployed to the celebrity event without official approval.
The personnel have been identified as Private Onasanya Ifeoluwa and Private Ukpai Onyinyechi, both attached to the 81 Division Medical Services and Hospital (81DMSH) in Obalende, Lagos.
Military sources say preliminary investigations are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding their presence at the wedding and determine whether other service personnel were involved in the alleged unauthorised deployment.
The arrests follow the circulation of videos from the high-profile ceremony showing uniformed soldiers managing crowds and escorting guests around the venue.
One of the viral clips captured a soldier escorting popular TikTok personality Ivanna, sparking widespread discussion on social media over the presence of military personnel at the private event.
Under Nigerian military regulations, serving soldiers are prohibited from undertaking private security assignments or participating in deployments without official authorisation.
The Nigerian Army is expected to determine whether disciplinary action will be taken against the soldiers after investigations are concluded.
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