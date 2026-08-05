Pregnant women shun hospitals as Ebola fuels maternal deaths in DR Congo

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is triggering a second public health crisis, with growing numbers of pregnant women avoiding hospitals over fears of infection, leading to a sharp rise in maternal deaths.
Health officials say many expectant mothers are skipping antenatal care and choosing to deliver at home because they fear being misdiagnosed with Ebola and taken into isolation centres.
Common pregnancy symptoms such as fever can resemble those of Ebola, deepening anxiety and mistrust of health facilities.
According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), maternal deaths in Ituri Province-the epicentre of the outbreak-have nearly doubled since the Ebola outbreak was declared in May.
Weekly maternal deaths rose from an average of 3.1 to 5.8 between late May and mid-July, while the proportion of women dying outside health facilities also increased significantly.
The outbreak has also stretched an already fragile health system. Resources have been diverted to Ebola response efforts, while some health workers have died, gone unpaid or fled because of insecurity, leaving fewer staff to provide routine maternal healthcare.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is already one of the world's most dangerous countries in which to give birth. Aid agencies warn that unless confidence in the healthcare system is restored, more women could die from preventable pregnancy complications than from Ebola itself.
The Ebola outbreak, declared on May 15, has now become the fastest-growing on record, claiming more than 1,700 lives and infecting thousands more, further complicating efforts to restore essential health services.
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