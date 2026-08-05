MahamaCares seeks Ga Mantse’s support to expand access for chronic disease patients

Audio By Carbonatix
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (MahamaCares), Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has appealed to the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to support efforts to increase public awareness of the Fund so that more Ghanaians living with chronic non-communicable diseases can access financial assistance for treatment.
The appeal was made during a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse as part of the Fund’s stakeholder engagement with traditional authorities across the country.
Mrs Darko-Opoku said the Ghana Medical Trust Fund was established to ensure that no Ghanaian is denied treatment for chronic illnesses such as cancer, kidney disease and heart disease because of financial constraints.
She noted that traditional leaders play a critical role in connecting government initiatives with local communities, making their support essential in promoting the Fund and helping eligible patients access its benefits.
"The Ghana Medical Trust Fund is a national institution, but we recognise that its success depends greatly on trusted leaders like Your Royal Majesty," she said.
"Traditional authorities remain the closest bridge between public institutions and the people. Your voice carries authority, your counsel commands respect, and your influence reaches communities that government alone cannot easily reach."
Mrs Darko-Opoku appealed to the Ga Mantse to use his influence to help spread awareness of the initiative within the Ga State.
"We humbly seek your blessings, your guidance and your partnership. We hope that through your support, the people of the Ga State will become ambassadors of this initiative, helping us spread awareness and ensuring that those who qualify for support receive it," she added.
She explained that beyond providing financial assistance to patients with chronic non-communicable diseases, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund also supports the acquisition of critical medical equipment, the improvement of health infrastructure, specialist medical training and research aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery nationwide.
Responding to the appeal, the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, commended the establishment of the Fund, describing it as a timely intervention for many Ghanaians struggling to afford treatment for chronic illnesses.
He, however, stressed the importance of improving post-treatment care, noting that many patients continue to experience complications after surgery.
The Ga Mantse called for increased investment in medical research and stronger systems to ensure continuity of care, saying such measures would improve health outcomes and make healthcare delivery more efficient across the country.
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