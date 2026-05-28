Ga Mantse demands action against chiefs selling lands in waterways

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has called for the arrest and prosecution of chiefs alleged to be allocating and selling lands situated on waterways, wetlands and other flood-prone zones in parts of Accra.

The paramount chief made the remarks during a visit to communities affected by flooding following the recent spillage of the Weija Dam, which displaced residents and submerged homes, shops and other properties in low-lying areas.

Touring some of the affected communities on Thursday, May 28, the Ga Mantse expressed concern over the persistent encroachment on waterways and green belts, describing the practice as a major contributor to recurring floods in the capital and surrounding communities.

Addressing journalists during the tour, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II blamed some traditional authorities for facilitating developments in areas that should have been preserved as natural drainage channels and environmentally protected zones.

“Chiefs who are selling lands in flood-prone areas and places that are supposed to remain green areas must be held accountable,” he said.

The Ga Mantse stressed that unless stringent measures were taken to halt indiscriminate construction on waterways, flooding incidents would continue to threaten lives and destroy property during the rainy season.

He, therefore, urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), regional authorities and other state institutions to strictly enforce planning regulations and environmental laws without fear or favour.

“We believe that everything is on course. What we are asking is that government agencies, the Regional Minister, and the MMDAs enforce the by-laws. Nobody should be allowed to build in waterways. If it is wrong, it is wrong, and we have to deal with it,” he said.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II acknowledged that enforcement exercises, including demolitions, could impose hardship on affected residents and property owners but maintained that such actions were necessary to prevent future disasters.

“Demolitions are painful, and I sympathise with those affected, but we will have to enforce the laws because these situations continue to cause loss of life,” he added.

The comments come in the wake of flooding in several downstream communities after Ghana Water Limited opened the spill gates of the Weija Dam to release excess water following rising water levels caused by heavy rains.

Communities including Tetegu, Oblogo, Choice and parts of the Weija enclave have experienced flooding in recent days, compelling many residents to evacuate their homes and move belongings to safer locations.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has since begun evacuation exercises in some of the affected communities, while emergency response teams continue to monitor the situation.

Officials have also advised residents living close to waterways and flood-prone areas to relocate temporarily as heavy rains are expected to persist in the coming weeks.

Urban planning experts and environmental advocates have repeatedly warned against uncontrolled development on wetlands and waterways, arguing that the growing disregard for planning regulations continues to worsen flooding in Accra and its environs.

The Ga Mantse’s intervention adds to mounting calls for tougher enforcement measures and accountability in addressing the perennial flooding challenge confronting many parts of the Greater Accra Region.

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