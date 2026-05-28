‘The emotional journey is difficult, but you don’t stop’ – Antoine Semenyo’s mother on diaspora struggle

Audio By Carbonatix
Dela Dzebu, the mother of Ghana and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, has opened up on the emotional challenges faced by diaspora parents raising footballers abroad, urging them to remain resilient while encouraging their children to represent Ghana.
Speaking at an event, Dzebu reflected on the difficult journey of guiding children through dual nationality decisions, admitting the process is often emotionally demanding.
“The emotional journey is difficult, but you don’t stop. It’s been resilient. Knowing that being in the diaspora and knowing what happens on the streets around us — trust me, it’s hard,” she said.
Dzebu recounted a defining moment in her son’s career when Semenyo sought her advice on whether to represent England or Ghana at international level.
“I said you have to play for Ghana. He asked why. Then I didn’t have any words. I was like, ‘Oh God, in Ghana nothing works.’ He said, ‘If nothing works, why do I have to play for Ghana?’”
According to her, the answer ultimately came from a place of identity, pride and belonging.
“You would feel proud to be part of the Ghanaian journey. Football in the UK, for me, is about the boots. Football in Ghana is about blood; it’s about pride, it’s about legacy, it’s about your roots,” she explained.
Dzebu also spoke about the emotional experience of seeing her son wear the Black Stars jersey for the first time.
“As a parent, what you feel when he wears his jersey for the first time and the crowd is roaring — you cannot put it into words. It’s amazing,” she said.
She further urged parents to remain patient and persistent in helping their children embrace their Ghanaian heritage despite the pressures of growing up in a different culture.
“You just need to encourage your kids. Listen, you will never regret it. It’s amazing on a very grand scale,” she added.
Dzebu’s remarks add to the growing conversation around diaspora talent and Ghana’s efforts to attract dual-nationality players to the Black Stars.
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