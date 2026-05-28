QNET, Manchester City bring world-class football coaching to Ghana’s young talent

In a transformative initiative focused on youth empowerment, talent development, and community impact, QNET, an international wellness and lifestyle company and a decade-long Official Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City, has successfully hosted an elite football clinic in Accra for 25 promising young Ghanaian footballers aged between seven and 11.

Delivered by official Manchester City coaches from May 21 to 24, 2026, the football clinic brought together talented young boys and girls from different communities across Ghana at AIS School Park, East Legon, for a unique opportunity to receive world-class football coaching, mentorship, and life-skills training inspired by one of the world’s leading football clubs.

For many of the participants, the experience represented more than football. It was an opportunity to dream bigger, build confidence, and believe that through hard work, discipline, and determination, young Ghanaians can achieve their full potential both on and off the pitch.

Football holds a special place in Ghanaian culture and identity, inspiring generations of young people across the country.

Through this initiative, QNET and Manchester City Football Club aim to contribute meaningfully to the future of youth development in Ghana by creating an inclusive platform where children can learn, grow, and thrive regardless of their background.

Trevor Kuna, Chief of Network Development at QNET, said, "Football does something that few things can — it cuts across language, background, and circumstance and gives young people a common language of ambition.

When you watch these children on the pitch, you see not just their talent but their hunger to grow, to prove themselves, and to be seen.

At QNET, we believe that hunger deserves to be met with opportunity, and that is exactly what this clinic is about.”

The clinic focused not only on football skills and tactical development but also on teamwork, leadership, discipline, perseverance, and self-belief — values that are essential both in sport and in life.

Cherif Abdoulaye, QNET’s Deputy Regional General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “When QNET took this initiative to Nigeria in 2023, we saw first-hand what happens when young people are given access to world-class coaching in their own communities — it shifts something in how they see themselves and what they believe is possible.

Bringing it to Ghana felt like the natural next step. Ghana has a football culture that runs deep and a new generation ready to carry it forward. We are proud that QNET and Manchester City can be part of that story.”

Philipa Harrison, Partnerships Marketing Manager for City Football Group’s MENA region, said: “Over the past few days, we have witnessed tremendous passion, energy, and commitment from these young players.

This football clinic is about helping young people develop their abilities, enjoy the game, and believe in what they can achieve in the future. We are proud to partner with QNET to bring this experience to young players in Ghana.”

For more than 10 years, QNET has been the Official Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club. QNET has also maintained a longstanding partnership with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), supporting major African interclub competitions, including the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

These partnerships reflect QNET’s broader commitment to youth empowerment, community engagement, and the development of sports across Africa.

Beyond its sports and community initiatives, QNET continues to champion ethical business practices, transparency, and public education across its markets while working closely with stakeholders and authorities to address the misuse of its brand by unauthorised individuals.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.