Football

QNET, Manchester City Host Grassroots Football Clinic in Ghana

Source: Penty Dzidzor Newton   
  25 May 2026 2:18am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

QNET and Manchester City have expanded their global partnership into Ghana with the successful hosting of the “ManCity-QNET Football Clinic 2026” in Accra.

The five-day grassroots football programme, held from May 20 to May 24 at AIS Football Park, brought together 25 selected boys and girls aged between 8 and 11 for elite coaching sessions based on Manchester City academy training methods.

The clinic focused on football development, leadership, teamwork, discipline and confidence-building, with participants receiving mentorship from Manchester City coaches and Ghanaian football legends.

Deputy Regional General Manager for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, Cherif Bassirou Abdoulaye Sarr, said the initiative was aimed at empowering young talents and giving back to local communities.

“We believe Ghana has amazing talents and we need to empower these young people to believe they can achieve their dreams,” he said.

Organisers described the programme as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative rather than a scouting exercise and revealed plans to make the football clinic a regular event in Ghana and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group