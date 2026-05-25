QNET, Manchester City Host Grassroots Football Clinic in Ghana

QNET and Manchester City have expanded their global partnership into Ghana with the successful hosting of the “ManCity-QNET Football Clinic 2026” in Accra.

The five-day grassroots football programme, held from May 20 to May 24 at AIS Football Park, brought together 25 selected boys and girls aged between 8 and 11 for elite coaching sessions based on Manchester City academy training methods.

The clinic focused on football development, leadership, teamwork, discipline and confidence-building, with participants receiving mentorship from Manchester City coaches and Ghanaian football legends.

Deputy Regional General Manager for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, Cherif Bassirou Abdoulaye Sarr, said the initiative was aimed at empowering young talents and giving back to local communities.

“We believe Ghana has amazing talents and we need to empower these young people to believe they can achieve their dreams,” he said.

Organisers described the programme as a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative rather than a scouting exercise and revealed plans to make the football clinic a regular event in Ghana and across Sub-Saharan Africa.

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