Everton fan arrested after alleged racist abuse directed at Man City’s Antoine Semenyo

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An Everton supporter has been arrested after alleged racist abuse was directed at Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo during Monday’s 3-3 draw at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
A 71-year-old man has been bailed by Merseyside Police after being arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence, which was reported by both stewards and fans.
City issued a statement condemning the alleged abuse of Semenyo and offering their support to both the winger and defender Marc Guehi, who was targeted on social media after his mistake led to Everton’s first goal, scored by Thierno Barry.
Everton released a statement of their own, underlining their opposition to racism and other forms of discrimination.
City said: “Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse directed towards Antoine Semenyo at yesterday’s match. We welcome the swift action taken by Everton and the police to identify the individual responsible.
“We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guehi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night.
“We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game.”
Everton said: “Everton Football Club can confirm that a supporter was arrested during Monday evening’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Manchester City at Hill Dickinson Stadium following reports of racist abuse directed towards an opposition player.
“Merseyside Police arrested a 71-year-old man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence after supporters and stewards reported the incident. He has since been bailed with conditions, including restrictions preventing him from going within one mile of any designated sports stadium for a period of up to four hours before kick-off, during matches and up to four hours after the final whistle.
“Racism and discrimination in all forms are completely unacceptable. They have no place in our stadia, our sport or in society, and behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated.
“A swift response from fellow supporters, stewards and Merseyside Police led to the individual being identified and appropriate action taken.”
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