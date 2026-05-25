NSA releases PIN codes for 18,617 nurses and midwives for 2026/27 national service

The National Service Authority (NSA) has released PIN codes for 18,617 eligible nurses and midwives to commence enrolment for the 2026/27 national service year.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 25, the Authority announced that the PIN codes were generated following the submission of qualified candidates by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana on May 22, 2026.

According to the NSA, the eligible personnel comprise nurses and midwives who successfully passed the August/September 2025 Licensing Examinations, widely regarded as the major examination season conducted by the Council.

The release of the PIN codes marks the beginning of the registration and enrolment process for thousands of newly qualified healthcare professionals expected to undertake mandatory national service placements across the country.

The Authority directed all qualified applicants to access their PIN codes through the official NSA portal by visiting National Service Authority.

Applicants are required to use their Student ID numbers and dates of birth to retrieve the details needed for registration.

The NSA further indicated that prospective service personnel must pay a registration fee of GH¢82.00 via Mobile Money on any network before gaining access to the enrolment platform.

Officials stated that the enrolment exercise officially commenced on Monday, 25 May 2026, and will conclude on Friday, 5 June 2026.

The Authority has therefore urged all eligible candidates to complete their registration within the stipulated period to avoid delays or disqualification from the process.

National service remains a statutory requirement for graduates of accredited tertiary institutions in Ghana and is intended to provide practical work experience while supporting national development initiatives.

The Authority also used the opportunity to remind the public of the legal requirements governing national service enrolment under Section 29(1) of the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119).

The provision states that a person qualifies to undertake national service if they are a Ghanaian citizen and have completed a course of study at a tertiary education institution.

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