Ghana to ban styrofoam products from January 2027 in major anti-pollution drive

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has announced that Ghana will officially ban the production, importation, distribution, sale and use of polystyrene foam products, commonly known as Styrofoam or takeaway packs, from January 1, 2027.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 25, the move forms part of a broader national strategy aimed at tackling plastic pollution, improving environmental sanitation and promoting sustainable consumption practices across the country.

According to the EPA, the policy follows an announcement made by John Dramani Mahama during the 2025 World Environment Day celebrations, where the government declared its intention to prohibit Styrofoam products as part of efforts to safeguard the environment and public health.

In a statement addressed to manufacturers, importers, distributors, retailers, food vendors, hospitality operators and the general public, the Authority said the directive would apply to all forms of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam products used for commercial and domestic purposes.

The ban will cover a wide range of products, including food packaging containers, takeaway packs, disposable cups and plates, foam packs used by restaurants and chop bars, insulation materials, foam mattresses, bedding products, and packaging or cushioning materials.

The EPA noted that the prohibition would also extend to any other form of polystyrene foam product intended for human use or consumption-related activities.

However, the Authority clarified that certain specialised EPS products intended for medical, scientific, laboratory and diagnostic purposes would be exempt from the ban, subject to approval by the relevant regulatory bodies.

The EPA stated that the transition period leading to January 2027 would allow businesses and consumers adequate time to shift towards safer and more environmentally sustainable alternatives.

Manufacturers, importers and distributors have therefore been directed to begin preparations immediately by adopting reusable, recyclable and eco-friendly packaging materials ahead of the implementation date.

The Authority indicated that it would undertake extensive nationwide stakeholder engagements, technical consultations and public education campaigns during the transition period to ensure smooth implementation of the policy.

In addition, the EPA said it would intensify compliance monitoring, regulatory inspections and enforcement preparations to ensure full adherence to the directive once it comes into force.

To strengthen enforcement efforts, the Authority plans to collaborate with key state institutions, including Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), port authorities, customs officials and industry regulators.

The EPA also called on the public to support the initiative by embracing environmentally friendly consumption habits and opting for sustainable packaging alternatives as Ghana intensifies efforts to combat plastic waste and environmental degradation.

"The general public is encouraged to support this national environmental protection measure by adopting sustainable consumption practices and environmentally friendly packaging alternatives," the statement ended.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.