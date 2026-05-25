Regulating tomorrow’s Ghana today: A case for getting the NITA Bill right

Ghana needs to have an important and urgent conversation, one that goes beyond the heated online debates we've seen regarding the proposed National Information Technology Authority Bill, 2025.

While the discussions have drawn considerable attention, they've mainly focused on legal arguments and political rebuttals. The real question we should be asking is not just about the law's validity, but about whether it's the right approach for Ghana's future, whether we're aiming for a thriving digital economy or just digital regulation. This is a crucial conversation that deserves thoughtful and open dialogue.

Let's clarify one point from the start: the government has a valid argument. The National Information Technology Agency Act of 2008 (Act 771), the Electronic Transactions Act (Act 772), along with the fee schedules set under L.I. 2481 (2023) and L.I. 2512 (gazetted July 2025), are official, enacted laws of Ghana.

Thus, the sector Minister is right to say that the Ministry is not enforcing a future Bill. The current fees and registration categories are based on subsidiary legislation that has already gone through its parliamentary process.

However, legality and wisdom are not identical. A law may be constitutional but still harm the economy. Likewise, a regulation could be enforceable yet lead to unintended consequences.

The key question for Ghana, one that warrants serious discussion behind closed doors rather than dismissive social media debates, is whether this Bill, as it stands, will foster the digital economy we aspire to or inadvertently stifle it.

It would be dishonest to have this conversation without acknowledging how we arrived here. Since the passage of the NITA Act in 2008, we have had ample opportunities to amend/update the act in previous regimes.

Our golden opportunity was the most recent administration, where the word Digitalisation, at one point, became synonymous with the name of the Head of our Economic Management team.

The aspirations were real, and some of the execution was genuine…..but from recent happenings and bills in relation to technology, it showed that we were just brushing the surface.

Recent technology-related bills that came to the fore over the past year reveal a fragmented digital governance architecture: overlapping agencies with competing jurisdictions, no consolidated national data sovereignty framework, no AI governance policy, and, critically, a very shaky legislative foundation for NITA, an institution that has operated for seventeen years under a 2008 Act never designed for modern cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity threats, or platform economies.

The current Minister, Hon Sam George, and his team at the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations deserve sincere recognition for their ambition to address the issue.

The proposed bills, including the NITA Bill, Digital Economy and Innovation Development Fund Bill, Data Harmonisation Bill, Data Protection Bill, Emerging Technologies Bill, along with 10 other bills, truly demonstrate a renewed sense of commitment.

This fresh approach to the legislative agenda shows a level of seriousness that we haven't seen in previous years.

We are at this bridge precisely because the preceding administrations did not adequately fulfill their legislative responsibilities. That context matters. But it also means there is an even stronger case now for getting these laws right, because we cannot afford to spend another decade correcting legislation passed in haste.

The NITA Bill is, in several respects, a serious and forward-looking document. It introduces a regulatory sandbox for ICT innovation (Section 60), a risk-based, principles-oriented regulatory approach (Section 61), provisions for technology-neutral, adaptive regulation (Section 62), digital inclusion mandates (Section 63), and a multi-stakeholder advisory forum (Section 64).

These are not the provisions of a government hostile to innovation. They reflect genuine engagement with modern regulatory thinking.

The problem is that several other provisions, some already in force under existing instruments and others proposed in the Bill, create conditions that will disproportionately burden small Ghanaian technology businesses, precisely the segment the Bill elsewhere seeks to protect.

Consider the fee structure. Under the current regulatory instruments, Fintech entities face accreditation fees of GHs 20,000, and e-commerce service providers face fees of GHs 10,000.

The administrative penalties under Section 94 of the proposed Bill run from GHs20,000 to GHs50,000 for non-compliance with directives. For a Ghanaian startup with eight employees operating out of a shared workspace in Accra Digital Centre, these are not regulatory costs; they are existential barriers.

The World Bank's 2024 Doing Business indicators consistently identify regulatory compliance costs as a primary determinant of whether small businesses in emerging economies can survive their first three years.

Ghana's own Ghana Stock Exchange and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre regularly highlight the need to reduce the cost of doing business as a prerequisite for attracting investment. Imposing regulatory fees that treat a one-person app developer the same as a large commercial ICT infrastructure provider is disproportionate regulation. It is a blunt instrument in a context that requires surgical precision.

Ghana is not the first country to face the challenge of building a regulatory framework robust enough to protect consumers and national interests while remaining agile enough not to crush the ecosystem it governs. The experiences of comparable economies offer instructive lessons.

Kenya – The Startup Act Model

Kenya's Startup Act of 2022 deliberately carved out a protected regulatory category for startups, defined by age, size, and revenue thresholds, and exempted them from certain licensing fees and compliance timelines for the first three years of operation.

The principle is straightforward: emerging entities need space to prove viability before bearing the full weight of a mature regulatory regime. Kenya's approach recognised that the same registration fee that Safaricom can easily pay is fatal for a seed-stage Nairobi startup. Ghana's Bill, as drafted, makes no such distinction.

Rwanda – Progressive Compliance Tiers

Rwanda's Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has built one of Africa's most admired ICT regulatory frameworks using a tiered compliance model. Small and emerging ICT providers operate under simplified registration requirements, with full licensing obligations phased in as revenue and market share grow.

The ITU's ICT Regulatory Toolkit cites this model as a best practice for ICT regulation in developing economies. Ghana's Section 58 introduces certification tiers for infrastructure and services but does not link them to differentiated fee structures or compliance-burden thresholds.

Estonia – Adaptive Legislative Architecture

Estonia, renowned as one of the world's most advanced digital societies, built its digital governance framework on a principle that Ghana's Bill partially adopts but does not fully embrace: technology neutrality paired with legislative flexibility.

Since its initial passage, Estonia's Electronic Communications Act has been amended over 15 times to incorporate new developments in cloud computing, AI in public services, and cross-border data exchanges, all without the need to overhaul the primary legislation.

In Ghana, Section 65 of the NITA Bill establishes a five-year review cycle for regulatory instruments, which is a positive step. However, given the rapid pace of technological change, five years is too long.

The Bill should include provisions for accelerated review processes triggered by major technological disruptions to enable quicker responses.

Singapore – Proportionate Regulation and Regulatory Safe Harbours

Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) operates a licensing regime explicitly calibrated to business scale, sector risk, and market impact. Providers below a defined revenue threshold operate under a simplified class licence with minimal compliance requirements.

Full individual licensing applies only to providers that exceed that threshold or operate in sensitive sectors. The OECD's framework on proportionate ICT regulation consistently endorses this risk-calibrated approach as the global standard for enabling growth in the digital economy without sacrificing regulatory integrity.

5 Structural Issues That Deserve Serious Attention

This is not an argument against NITA's regulatory mandate, or against the legitimacy of the fees and instruments currently in operation. It is a call for targeted amendments to the proposed Bill before it advances further in the legislative process. Five specific areas merit priority attention:

Fee Proportionality and Startup Exemptions: It would be beneficial for the Bill to include a clear definition of startups, similar to Kenya's Startup Act, that specifies fee exemptions or reductions for new entities with revenue and headcount below certain thresholds during their first 3 to 5 years. Currently, the uniform fee application can unfairly favour established companies over newer, emerging ones, and addressing this can help promote a more level playing field. The Conflict of Interest in the e-Government Operator (Section 31): The current proposal, where NITA both licenses and competes with private ICT infrastructure providers via a government-owned e-government ICT company, could lead to a conflict of interest, as the regulator might have a direct financial stake in the market it oversees. This is a common concern. To ensure fairness and transparency, it would be advisable for the e-government operator to be regulated by a separate, independent body, or for legislation to establish clear firewall rules that prevent any overlap between regulatory and commercial functions. The ICT Professional Certification for Private Sector Employees (Section 46) states that no individual can be appointed as an ICT professional in a private company without NITA certification. This requirement is unprecedented in comparable digital economies, as no G20 country mandates government certification for private-sector tech jobs. NITA currently has a section on its website for IT Service Provider registration (link here) who want to work with MDAs/MMDAs. The first heartbreak when one hits the apply button is a warning that it could take up to 6 months to process the application. If, in its current form and operating within the existing fragmented and archaic legislation, we require 6 months to verify/process an application, imagine if the NITA 2025 Bill comes into effect and the Ministry goes full force on implementation…..like by the time an application is approved, iPhone 22 would have been released oo. This could increase compliance burdens, exacerbate brain drain, create hiring bottlenecks and drive us back into pre-2008, when NITA was not even established. Data Sovereignty Provisions: The bill governing Ghana's public ICT infrastructure does not clearly require that key government data be stored within Ghana or under Ghanaian control. In an age when sovereign data is recognised as a crucial national asset, a concept now reflected in the EU (GDPR), South Africa (POPIA), and increasingly across the African Union via the Malabo Convention, this is a significant gap. Ghana's National AI Strategy (2025–2035) emphasises AI-ready data infrastructure; the NITA Bill should support and align with this framework. The Tribunal's Financial Independence. Under Sections 82 and 83, the Tribunal that adjudicates disputes involving NITA is supported by NITA's own funds, with its budget approved by NITA's Board. It's so important that the Tribunal appears impartial, as this is fundamental to ensuring public confidence in its judgments. To uphold the principles of judicial independence rooted in Ghana’s constitutional tradition, the Tribunal's funding should ideally come directly from the Consolidated Fund or be managed through an independent appropriation.

The stakes of this legislative moment are higher than the current debate suggests. Ghana's technology ecosystem, still young, still fragile, but genuinely promising, is in direct competition with Nairobi, Lagos, Kigali, and Cape Town for talent, investment, and startup activity.

Every unnecessary compliance burden, every ambiguous certification requirement, every disproportionate fee is a quiet argument to a Ghanaian developer or tech entrepreneur that their best opportunity lies elsewhere.

The GSMA Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa 2024 Report notes that regulatory uncertainty and disproportionate compliance costs remain among the top three barriers to digital economy growth across the continent.

The World Economic Forum's Global Competitiveness Report consistently places regulatory burden reduction among the highest-impact levers for improving digital economy competitiveness in middle-income countries. Ghana already faces headwinds.

The NITA Bill, if passed in its current form without the amendments described above, would add to those headwinds precisely when the objective is to reduce them. We need to correct things now.

The sector has already signalled, in NITA's own formal response, that the government welcomes constructive feedback on fee calibration, phased implementation, startup exemptions, SME protections, and innovation incentives.

That opening should be taken seriously and addressed formally through the apparently ongoing consultation process. The goal is not to weaken Ghana's digital governance architecture. It is to ensure that architecture is built on foundations that will hold.

Ghana's digital future is not an abstract policy preference. It is the professional horizon of hundreds of thousands of young Ghanaians who every day choose whether to build their careers, their companies, and their futures here or elsewhere. The laws we pass in this Parliament will shape that choice.

We have a rare opportunity to get this right. Let’s build Ghana’s Technology Ecosystem together.





DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.