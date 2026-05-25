Banking and Finance

GAB launches nationwide anti-fraud campaign

Source: Helen Kai Aryee  
  25 May 2026 9:55am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As fraudulent activities become increasingly sophisticated and threaten confidence in Ghana’s financial system, the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has launched a nationwide anti-fraud campaign aimed at protecting customers and strengthening trust within the banking sector.

The campaign brought together banks, law enforcement agencies, regulators and government institutions, signaling a coordinated effort to combat financial crime through collaboration, public education and stronger security measures.

President of the Ghana Association of Banks, Kwamina Asomaning, warned that while Ghana’s banking sector has seen significant transformation through digital banking, mobile financial services and fintech innovation, the advancements have also created new opportunities for fraudsters.

“Digital banking, mobile financial services and fintech innovation have expanded access and convenience for millions. But these same channels have opened new doors for fraudsters who adapt quickly, exploit vulnerabilities and target customers through increasingly sophisticated deception,” he said.

He noted that the impact of fraud goes beyond financial losses, cautioning that it poses a threat to public confidence in institutions that support the economy.

“The risk is not just financial loss. It is the steady erosion of public confidence in the institutions our economy depends on,” he stressed.

According to Mr. Asomaning, preserving trust within the banking system requires a shared responsibility among customers, financial institutions, regulators, security agencies and the judiciary.

“Fraud will not be allowed to undermine the trust Ghanaians place in their banks. Rebuilding trust once lost is slow and costly,” he added.

He further outlined key measures banks are implementing to strengthen the fight against fraud, including investing in stronger detection and prevention systems, training staff and intensifying customer education.

“Banks are investing in better controls to detect and prevent fraud. They are also investing heavily in staff training and customer education because the more informed customers become, the harder it is for fraudsters to succeed,” he said.

Mr. Asomaning also emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among stakeholders, insisting that fraud cannot be tackled in isolation.

“Fraud cannot be fought in silos. It is a collective responsibility,” he stated. He added that banks are working more closely with security agencies, intelligence bodies, police and regulators to close gaps and reduce opportunities for criminals to exploit weaknesses.

The anti-fraud campaign is expected to deepen public awareness and encourage customers to stay alert, identify suspicious schemes and report fraudulent activities as part of efforts to create a safer and more secure banking environment.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group