GAB launches nationwide anti-fraud campaign

As fraudulent activities become increasingly sophisticated and threaten confidence in Ghana’s financial system, the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) has launched a nationwide anti-fraud campaign aimed at protecting customers and strengthening trust within the banking sector.

The campaign brought together banks, law enforcement agencies, regulators and government institutions, signaling a coordinated effort to combat financial crime through collaboration, public education and stronger security measures.

President of the Ghana Association of Banks, Kwamina Asomaning, warned that while Ghana’s banking sector has seen significant transformation through digital banking, mobile financial services and fintech innovation, the advancements have also created new opportunities for fraudsters.

“Digital banking, mobile financial services and fintech innovation have expanded access and convenience for millions. But these same channels have opened new doors for fraudsters who adapt quickly, exploit vulnerabilities and target customers through increasingly sophisticated deception,” he said.

He noted that the impact of fraud goes beyond financial losses, cautioning that it poses a threat to public confidence in institutions that support the economy.

“The risk is not just financial loss. It is the steady erosion of public confidence in the institutions our economy depends on,” he stressed.

According to Mr. Asomaning, preserving trust within the banking system requires a shared responsibility among customers, financial institutions, regulators, security agencies and the judiciary.

“Fraud will not be allowed to undermine the trust Ghanaians place in their banks. Rebuilding trust once lost is slow and costly,” he added.

He further outlined key measures banks are implementing to strengthen the fight against fraud, including investing in stronger detection and prevention systems, training staff and intensifying customer education.

“Banks are investing in better controls to detect and prevent fraud. They are also investing heavily in staff training and customer education because the more informed customers become, the harder it is for fraudsters to succeed,” he said.

Mr. Asomaning also emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among stakeholders, insisting that fraud cannot be tackled in isolation.

“Fraud cannot be fought in silos. It is a collective responsibility,” he stated. He added that banks are working more closely with security agencies, intelligence bodies, police and regulators to close gaps and reduce opportunities for criminals to exploit weaknesses.

The anti-fraud campaign is expected to deepen public awareness and encourage customers to stay alert, identify suspicious schemes and report fraudulent activities as part of efforts to create a safer and more secure banking environment.

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