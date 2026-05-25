Atlantic Meridian EV unveils Giovani Caleb as brand ambassador to drive Ghana’s electric mobility revolution

Atlantic Meridian EV (AMEV), Ghana’s first end-to-end electric mobility company, has appointed broadcaster and media personality Giovani Caleb as its official Brand Ambassador, a deliberate move to convert the country’s rising EV curiosity into confident, mass-market adoption.

One of Ghana’s most trusted and widely followed voices, Giovani now fronts AMEV’s mission: making clean, affordable electric mobility a practical, everyday reality for households, businesses, and fleets.

What sets AMEV apart is EV 360: Ghana’s only ecosystem that owns the full electric experience end to end, so customers are never left stranded.

Three integrated business lines operate as one: a curated Car Sales range matched to Ghanaian roads and budgets, with direct or bank financing; a growing network of Charging Stations powered by the AMEV Cloud app (on Google Play and the App Store) that lets drivers locate chargers, track sessions, and pay from their phones; and a certified After-Sales & Maintenance operation covering servicing, warranty, and genuine parts. The result: going electric becomes simple, supported, and worry-free.

Why Giovani Caleb?

EVs in Ghana don’t have a product problem. They have a trust problem. Giovani commands rare reach, warmth, and credibility across every generation, from young, aspirational professionals to mainstream family audiences.

As the face of AMEV, he carries electric mobility into homes and timelines nationwide, turning an unfamiliar technology into an aspirational choice and generating the social proof that converts interest into ownership.

“Giovani reaches the exact audiences we need, and he does it with ’electrifying’ authenticity. This isn’t about being a celebrity, but about his credibility. He helps us demystify the technology, showcase our full ecosystem from showroom to charger to workshop, and prove that going electric is easier and smarter than people assume," Mr Amese Franklin, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Atlantic Meridian EV, explained.

“Ghana doesn’t have to wait for the future of driving. It’s already here, and it’s electric. AMEV hasn’t just put cars on the road; they’ve built the chargers, the app, and the service to stand behind every customer. I’m not lending my name to a brand. I’m actually backing a movement, because cleaner, smarter, more affordable mobility is something every Ghanaian deserves," Giovani Caleb stated.

About Atlantic Meridian EV

Atlantic Meridian EV is Ghana’s pioneering EV 360 company, owning the customer relationship across the entire electric journey: Car Sales, Charging Stations - the AMEV Cloud app, and After-Sales & Maintenance.

By integrating every touchpoint into one seamless, affordable platform, AMEV is building and leading Ghana’s electric mobility ecosystem. Atlantic Meridian EV – Plug into Endless Possibilities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.