Atlantic Meridian EV unveils Giovani Caleb as brand ambassador to drive Ghana’s electric mobility revolution

Audio By Carbonatix
Atlantic Meridian EV (AMEV), Ghana’s first end-to-end electric mobility company, has appointed broadcaster and media personality Giovani Caleb as its official Brand Ambassador, a deliberate move to convert the country’s rising EV curiosity into confident, mass-market adoption.
One of Ghana’s most trusted and widely followed voices, Giovani now fronts AMEV’s mission: making clean, affordable electric mobility a practical, everyday reality for households, businesses, and fleets.
What sets AMEV apart is EV 360: Ghana’s only ecosystem that owns the full electric experience end to end, so customers are never left stranded.
Three integrated business lines operate as one: a curated Car Sales range matched to Ghanaian roads and budgets, with direct or bank financing; a growing network of Charging Stations powered by the AMEV Cloud app (on Google Play and the App Store) that lets drivers locate chargers, track sessions, and pay from their phones; and a certified After-Sales & Maintenance operation covering servicing, warranty, and genuine parts. The result: going electric becomes simple, supported, and worry-free.
Why Giovani Caleb?
EVs in Ghana don’t have a product problem. They have a trust problem. Giovani commands rare reach, warmth, and credibility across every generation, from young, aspirational professionals to mainstream family audiences.
As the face of AMEV, he carries electric mobility into homes and timelines nationwide, turning an unfamiliar technology into an aspirational choice and generating the social proof that converts interest into ownership.
“Giovani reaches the exact audiences we need, and he does it with ’electrifying’ authenticity. This isn’t about being a celebrity, but about his credibility. He helps us demystify the technology, showcase our full ecosystem from showroom to charger to workshop, and prove that going electric is easier and smarter than people assume," Mr Amese Franklin, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Atlantic Meridian EV, explained.
“Ghana doesn’t have to wait for the future of driving. It’s already here, and it’s electric. AMEV hasn’t just put cars on the road; they’ve built the chargers, the app, and the service to stand behind every customer. I’m not lending my name to a brand. I’m actually backing a movement, because cleaner, smarter, more affordable mobility is something every Ghanaian deserves," Giovani Caleb stated.
About Atlantic Meridian EV
Atlantic Meridian EV is Ghana’s pioneering EV 360 company, owning the customer relationship across the entire electric journey: Car Sales, Charging Stations - the AMEV Cloud app, and After-Sales & Maintenance.
By integrating every touchpoint into one seamless, affordable platform, AMEV is building and leading Ghana’s electric mobility ecosystem. Atlantic Meridian EV – Plug into Endless Possibilities.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Association of Radiologists calls for investment in modern diagnostic infrastructure
5 minutes
-
Regulating tomorrow’s Ghana today: A case for getting the NITA Bill right
6 minutes
-
Accident at Kpeve kills 3, several others injured
7 minutes
-
Deal with US not imminent, Iran says
8 minutes
-
Commitment to pass anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by NDC is absent — Baffour Awuah
9 minutes
-
Anger grows after China’s deadliest coal mining disaster in years
11 minutes
-
First Hong Kong astronaut launches into space onboard Chinese mission
13 minutes
-
EasyJet flight diverts to Rome over power bank in luggage
14 minutes
-
ShEquity unveils final 10 SMEs for its gender-smart climate technical assistance facility
17 minutes
-
Henry Oware’s Lommel seal Belgian Jupiler Pro League promotion
43 minutes
-
Russia’s growing Tech Industry and what it means for Ghana and Africa
43 minutes
-
Black Stars open camp in Wales ahead of World Cup friendly
52 minutes
-
Atlantic Meridian EV unveils Giovani Caleb as brand ambassador to drive Ghana’s electric mobility revolution
53 minutes
-
Agriculture is a pathway to wealth, not poverty — Agritech innovator, Evans Kyere-Mensah
1 hour
-
Hindsight: Laryea’s revenge, Ogum’s regrets, and the GFA’s (near) decade of decadence
1 hour