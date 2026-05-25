Russia’s growing Tech Industry and what it means for Ghana and Africa

I recently had the privilege of participating in one of Russia’s major technology conferences, the “Digital Industry of Industrial Russia” (DIIR-2026).

The forum brought together leading technology companies, industrial corporations, government representatives, innovators, and international participants to deliberate on the future of digital transformation, industrial technologies, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

My participation provided an opportunity to establish strategic contacts with representatives of major Russian technology and industrial firms, while also gaining first-hand exposure to cutting-edge developments in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and industrial digital platforms.

One of the most valuable aspects of the forum was the exchange of ideas with experts on how technology and digital tools can increasingly serve as bridges for international cooperation, business development, education, and cross-cultural collaboration.

I was particularly impressed by the innovation exhibition, which showcased a range of domestic Russian technological solutions already contributing to the transformation of the country’s IT and industrial sectors.

It became evident that Russia possesses significant technological potential and expertise that could create meaningful opportunities for cooperation with Ghana and African markets more broadly.

As African economies continue to accelerate digital transformation across finance, agriculture, logistics, cybersecurity, education, energy, and public services, there is growing scope for mutually beneficial partnerships between Russian technology companies and African businesses and institutions.

Overall, the conference offered valuable insight into what the Russian technology ecosystem can contribute to Ghana and Africa as a whole.

The author, Nelson Kumaga, is a Ghanaian, working as an IT Specialist in Russia and Strategist for Africa - Russia Business Cooperation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.