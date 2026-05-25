Russia’s growing Tech Industry and what it means for Ghana and Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
I recently had the privilege of participating in one of Russia’s major technology conferences, the “Digital Industry of Industrial Russia” (DIIR-2026).
The forum brought together leading technology companies, industrial corporations, government representatives, innovators, and international participants to deliberate on the future of digital transformation, industrial technologies, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.
My participation provided an opportunity to establish strategic contacts with representatives of major Russian technology and industrial firms, while also gaining first-hand exposure to cutting-edge developments in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and industrial digital platforms.
One of the most valuable aspects of the forum was the exchange of ideas with experts on how technology and digital tools can increasingly serve as bridges for international cooperation, business development, education, and cross-cultural collaboration.
I was particularly impressed by the innovation exhibition, which showcased a range of domestic Russian technological solutions already contributing to the transformation of the country’s IT and industrial sectors.
It became evident that Russia possesses significant technological potential and expertise that could create meaningful opportunities for cooperation with Ghana and African markets more broadly.
As African economies continue to accelerate digital transformation across finance, agriculture, logistics, cybersecurity, education, energy, and public services, there is growing scope for mutually beneficial partnerships between Russian technology companies and African businesses and institutions.
Overall, the conference offered valuable insight into what the Russian technology ecosystem can contribute to Ghana and Africa as a whole.
The author, Nelson Kumaga, is a Ghanaian, working as an IT Specialist in Russia and Strategist for Africa - Russia Business Cooperation.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Association of Radiologists calls for investment in modern diagnostic infrastructure
2 minutes
-
Regulating tomorrow’s Ghana today: A case for getting the NITA Bill right
3 minutes
-
Accident at Kpeve kills 3, several others injured
4 minutes
-
Deal with US not imminent, Iran says
5 minutes
-
Commitment to pass anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by NDC is absent — Baffour Awuah
6 minutes
-
Anger grows after China’s deadliest coal mining disaster in years
8 minutes
-
First Hong Kong astronaut launches into space onboard Chinese mission
10 minutes
-
EasyJet flight diverts to Rome over power bank in luggage
11 minutes
-
ShEquity unveils final 10 SMEs for its gender-smart climate technical assistance facility
14 minutes
-
Henry Oware’s Lommel seal Belgian Jupiler Pro League promotion
40 minutes
-
Russia’s growing Tech Industry and what it means for Ghana and Africa
40 minutes
-
Black Stars open camp in Wales ahead of World Cup friendly
49 minutes
-
Atlantic Meridian EV unveils Giovani Caleb as brand ambassador to drive Ghana’s electric mobility revolution
50 minutes
-
Agriculture is a pathway to wealth, not poverty — Agritech innovator, Evans Kyere-Mensah
1 hour
-
Hindsight: Laryea’s revenge, Ogum’s regrets, and the GFA’s (near) decade of decadence
1 hour