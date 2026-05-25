Henry Oware’s Lommel seal Belgian Jupiler Pro League promotion

Ghanaian youngster Henry Oware will play in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League next season after Lommel SK secured promotion.

The club sealed their place in Belgian's top-flight league for the 2026/27 campaign following their promotion playoff win over Dender.

Oware featured in 23 out of 32 games as the club reached the playoff places, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Lommel finished fifth at the end of the regular season, claiming a playoff berth. They beat Beerschot in the semi-final of the promotion playoff before going on to face Dender.

Lommel recorded a 3-2 win in the first leg of the playoff game before playing out a 0-0 stalemate in the return fixture to cement their promotion.

The Ghanaian also came off the bench in the final 15 minutes of the second leg of the game to help his side's quest for top flight football next season.

Oware joined the Belgian outfit in January 2024 after leaving French side Troyes, where he spent one season.

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