Commitment to pass anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by NDC is absent — Baffour Awuah

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Vice Chairperson of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has questioned the commitment of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, suggesting that earlier assurances on the matter were driven largely by political expediency.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on JoyNews Desk on May 25, Mr Baffour Awuah said the government’s current posture indicates a lack of genuine commitment to advancing the legislation.

According to him, the issue was previously used as a political tool to garner public support at a time of strong national backing for the Bill.

“The commitment of the government is absent. It was just politics; it was just meant to carry Ghanaians along because, if you recall, there had been an Afrobarometer survey that said over 90 per cent of Ghanaians wanted the Bill passed, and so it was enough political market for them,” he said.

He argued that the high level of public support made the issue a compelling campaign message, but said the current lack of progress reflects a departure from those promises.

“Because if you have over 90 per cent of Ghanaians that want the Bill passed, and you sing their song, they are likely to come to your side politically,” he added.

Mr Baffour Awuah further claimed that assurances made during the political campaign were aimed at securing electoral support, but said the government has since failed to follow through.

“So in their desperation to win power, these are some of the things they stated, but clearly, just like many other issues on which they have disappointed Ghanaians, this is one of them,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has directed Parliament to expedite work on the reintroduced Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, urging lawmakers to fast-track consideration of the legislation as part of ongoing parliamentary business.

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