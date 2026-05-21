Arrests must continue until misconduct ceases – David Vondee

David Vondee

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti Morkwa, David Vondee, has defended the recent arrests and remand of some political activists, insisting that law enforcement agencies must continue to act against misconduct regardless of political affiliation.

Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on May 21, Mr Vondee maintained that neither the courts nor the police have breached the Constitution.

“Has anybody proven that remanding a suspect into custody to reappear before court is unconstitutional?” he questioned.

According to him, the procedures currently being criticised are not new and have existed under previous administrations.

He argued that political actors should not portray lawful arrests as persecution simply because their party is in opposition.

Mr Vondee also condemned threats against the police and attacks on the judiciary, saying some political activists have crossed the line with inflammatory comments and misconduct.

“You cannot insult judges, threaten police officers and attack state institutions, then complain when the law begins to work,” he stated.

Mr Vondee stressed that the police should intensify action against individuals who openly threaten violence or attempt to obstruct lawful duties.

“The arrests must not cease until the misconduct and misbehavior cease,” he stressed.

According to him, Ghana cannot become a society where insults, threats and political intimidation are normalised under the guise of activism.

He further urged political parties to caution their supporters against abusive conduct and focus on issues-based political engagement.

Mr Vondee also questioned concerns raised by the National Peace Council over political tension, arguing that lawful arrests should not be mistaken for political persecution.

“If somebody breaks the law and the law deals with the person, that should not be described as political tension,” he added.

He maintained that critics must point to specific constitutional violations by the courts or police before accusing the government of wrongdoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.