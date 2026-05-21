National | Politics

Arrests must continue until misconduct ceases – David Vondee

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  21 May 2026 9:14am
David Vondee
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Twifo Atti Morkwa, David Vondee, has defended the recent arrests and remand of some political activists, insisting that law enforcement agencies must continue to act against misconduct regardless of political affiliation.

Speaking on JoyNews' AM Show on May 21, Mr Vondee maintained that neither the courts nor the police have breached the Constitution.

“Has anybody proven that remanding a suspect into custody to reappear before court is unconstitutional?” he questioned.

According to him, the procedures currently being criticised are not new and have existed under previous administrations.

He argued that political actors should not portray lawful arrests as persecution simply because their party is in opposition.

Mr Vondee also condemned threats against the police and attacks on the judiciary, saying some political activists have crossed the line with inflammatory comments and misconduct.

“You cannot insult judges, threaten police officers and attack state institutions, then complain when the law begins to work,” he stated.

Mr Vondee stressed that the police should intensify action against individuals who openly threaten violence or attempt to obstruct lawful duties.

“The arrests must not cease until the misconduct and misbehavior cease,” he stressed.

According to him, Ghana cannot become a society where insults, threats and political intimidation are normalised under the guise of activism.

He further urged political parties to caution their supporters against abusive conduct and focus on issues-based political engagement.

Mr Vondee also questioned concerns raised by the National Peace Council over political tension, arguing that lawful arrests should not be mistaken for political persecution.

“If somebody breaks the law and the law deals with the person, that should not be described as political tension,” he added.

He maintained that critics must point to specific constitutional violations by the courts or police before accusing the government of wrongdoing.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group