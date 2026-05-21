Lastec Auto Centre: The man who sold his Mercedes to build a garage brand in Accra

At first glance, Lastec Auto Centre looks like many of the busy garages scattered across Accra’s expanding transport corridors — engines suspended mid-air, mechanics moving quickly between vehicles, and the steady metallic rhythm of tools striking steel.

But behind the grease, noise and pressure is the story of a man who gambled personal comfort for business survival.

For owner Lasisi Oseni, the turning point came when he made a decision many would consider unthinkable: selling his Mercedes-Benz E-Class to invest in his workshop.

“It was a difficult decision,” Lasisi recalls. “But I knew if I wanted the business to grow, I had to put the business first.”

The money from the sale went into purchasing a spraying oven — a major upgrade that transformed the quality of paint and bodywork at the garage. In an industry where reputation spreads quickly by word of mouth, that investment became a catalyst for growth.

Today, customers bring vehicles from different parts of Accra to the Amasaman-based workshop for everything from engine repairs and electrical diagnostics to accident restoration and routine servicing.

Inside the yard, the pace rarely slows.

Commercial drivers wait anxiously for quick repairs so they can return to work. Private car owners depend on accurate diagnostics to avoid repeat faults. Mechanics juggle multiple vehicles at once, often under intense pressure to deliver fast turnaround times.

For Lasisi, survival in the automotive industry now depends on more than mechanical skill alone.

“Cars are not what they used to be,” he says. “Now you need diagnostic machines, software knowledge and continuous training.”

That shift is visible throughout the workshop. Mechanics increasingly rely on electronic diagnostic scanners to identify faults in modern computer-controlled vehicles — a growing necessity as automotive technology evolves.

But adaptation comes at a cost.

Like many garage owners in Ghana, Lasisi faces rising spare parts prices, difficulty accessing genuine components and the ongoing challenge of training workers to keep pace with modern systems.

Despite these pressures, demand for reliable workshops continues to rise.

Lasisi believes trust is the reason customers keep returning.

“One good job brings many more customers,” he says.

Beyond repairs, the garage has also become a training ground for young apprentices hoping to enter the automotive trade. Many arrive with little experience and gradually learn diagnostics, spraying, mechanical repairs and customer relations under the supervision of senior technicians.

For some, it is more than a job opportunity — it is a pathway to financial independence.

Lasisi sees mentorship as part of the business responsibility.

“If the industry is changing, then the younger people must also learn the new systems,” he says.

That future may arrive sooner than expected.

With hybrid and electric vehicles gradually entering Ghana’s market, Lasisi believes local workshops must prepare now or risk becoming obsolete. He says investment in equipment, technical education and digital diagnostics will determine which garages survive the next phase of the automotive industry.

His own journey reflects that reality.

What began as a difficult sacrifice — selling a luxury car — became the foundation for a growing automotive business built on adaptation, persistence and trust.

In many ways, Lastec Auto Centre represents the direction of Ghana’s evolving transport economy: where traditional mechanical experience increasingly meets modern automotive technology, and where survival belongs to those willing to evolve.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.