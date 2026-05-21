Legacy Expo 2026 set to mark a decade of impact in Africa’s beauty & wellness industry

The organisers of the highly anticipated Legacy Expo 2026 have announced the 10th edition of the landmark event celebrating a decade of innovation, growth, and transformation within Africa’s beauty and wellness industry.

Scheduled to take place from 3rd to 5th June, 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium, this year’s Expo is themed “10 Years of Impact: The Legacy Era".

The event will convene leading brands, entrepreneurs, investors, creatives, and policymakers from across Africa and beyond.

Formerly known as the Africa Makeup & Beauty (AMB) Fair, the platform has, since its inception in 2016, grown into Africa’s largest trade exhibition for the beauty, cosmetics, and wellness sectors.

The 2026 edition is expected to host over 300 exhibitors and attract 1,000+ industry professionals and stakeholders, including participants from countries such as South Korea, Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, and India.

The Legacy Expo 2026 will feature a dynamic lineup of activities, including the following:

Discount sales for students, professionals, and industry experts; business networking sessions and B2B matchmaking opportunities; high-level panel discussions on industry trends, innovation, and sustainability; product exhibitions and live demonstrations from leading global and local brands; startup pitch sessions aimed at supporting emerging entrepreneurs.

Speaking ahead of the event, the organisers emphasised the importance of this milestone edition:

“Legacy Expo 2026 is not just a celebration of the past 10 years but a bold step into the future of Africa’s beauty and wellness economy. We are creating a platform where ideas, innovation, and investment converge to shape enduring African brands.”

With strategic partnerships spanning international markets, including collaboration between Makeup Ghana and the ACE Group (India & Dubai), the Expo continues to position Ghana as a key gateway for trade and investment within the ECOWAS region. The Legacy Expo 2026 remains free for attendees, offering unparalleled access to exclusive deals, industry insights, and networking opportunities

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.