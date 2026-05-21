Minister Sam George inspects ‘One Million Coders’ centres in Greater Accra

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has embarked on a monitoring tour of selected training centres under the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP) in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise on Wednesday is part of efforts to assess the initiative's operational readiness and quality of delivery, which aims to equip young Ghanaians with digital and coding skills for the modern economy.

The Minister visited centres including the Accra College of Education in Ayawaso West, Gbegbeise JHS in Ablekuma West, and the Mamprobi Community Information Centre in Ablekuma South.

At the centres, he spoke with trainees, facilitators, and coordinators to get first-hand information on progress, challenges, and the overall learning experience under the programme.

He also assessed infrastructure, internet connectivity and the general preparedness of the facilities for both in-person and online training.

Addressing participants, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to digital skills development, describing the One Million Coders Programme as a key pillar of Ghana’s digital transformation agenda.

He emphasised that the initiative is intended to broaden access to opportunities and ensure that young people across the country are not left behind in the global digital economy.

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