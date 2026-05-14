Government says ‘Dig Once’ policy could cut fibre rollout costs by up to 60%

The government has indicated that its proposed 'Dig Once' policy could reduce the cost of fibre optic infrastructure deployment in Ghana by as much as 60 per cent, which is expected to significantly accelerate broadband expansion and improve internet accessibility.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, made this known at the 15th anniversary soft launch of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, noting that the initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on telecom operators while strengthening the country’s digital infrastructure base.

He explained that the policy will integrate fibre optic installations into ongoing road construction works under the government’s 'Big Push' infrastructure programme.

Under the plan, contractors will be required to include fibre chambers in road designs, enabling telecom operators to lay cables without the need for additional excavation.

According to him, this approach will eliminate repeated digging of roads by both road contractors and telecom companies, allowing operators to simply obtain right-of-way access and install fibre through pre-built infrastructure.

“The 'Dig Once' policy could, by some estimates, reduce the cost of rolling out fibre in Ghana by almost 60 per cent,” he stated.

Mr. George added that the ministry has finalised the draft policy framework following consultations with the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The minister said the proposal is expected to go to Cabinet for approval soon, with implementation targeted for the third quarter of the year.

He described the initiative as a potentially transformative step for Ghana’s digital economy, with the potential to expand connectivity, improve service quality and ultimately reduce data costs for consumers.

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