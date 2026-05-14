Edem Agbana launches CPD workshop for over 1,200 teachers in Ketu North

Ketu North MP, Eric Edem Agbana

A Continuous Professional Development (CPD) workshop for teachers in the Ketu North Constituency has officially begun, in line with the National Teaching Council’s National Teaching Council 2025 guidelines requiring all teachers to earn 20 CPD points annually, including specialised training components.

The programme is being sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, who says the initiative is aimed at strengthening teacher capacity and improving learning outcomes across the constituency.

The initiative is expected to benefit about 1,200 teachers and education staff drawn from basic schools, senior high schools, and the Municipal Education Directorate.

It is being delivered by Bismark Tay Leadership Solutions (BTLS), an accredited training provider, through structured termly workshops focused on practical classroom and leadership development skills.

Training modules include positive discipline, classroom management, learner assessment and test-item preparation for basic school teachers, while senior high school teachers will receive training on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance teaching and learning.

Administrative and education office staff are also being trained in educational leadership and people management to improve institutional efficiency.

Mr. Agbana said the programme reflects his commitment to education development in the area, stating: “Teachers are the foundation of quality education and the transformation of our communities, and this investment is about securing the future of our children.”

He added that participants should take the programme seriously, noting: “By empowering our educators, we are building a stronger constituency for generations to come.”

The workshop runs from May 18–22 and June 1, 2026 for basic schools, June 2–5, 2026 for SHS teachers, and June 10, 2026 for administrative staff.

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