National

Edem Agbana launches CPD workshop for over 1,200 teachers in Ketu North

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 May 2026 9:10am
Ketu North MP, Eric Edem Agbana
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A Continuous Professional Development (CPD) workshop for teachers in the Ketu North Constituency has officially begun, in line with the National Teaching Council’s National Teaching Council 2025 guidelines requiring all teachers to earn 20 CPD points annually, including specialised training components.

The programme is being sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Eric Edem Agbana, who says the initiative is aimed at strengthening teacher capacity and improving learning outcomes across the constituency.

The initiative is expected to benefit about 1,200 teachers and education staff drawn from basic schools, senior high schools, and the Municipal Education Directorate.

It is being delivered by Bismark Tay Leadership Solutions (BTLS), an accredited training provider, through structured termly workshops focused on practical classroom and leadership development skills.

Training modules include positive discipline, classroom management, learner assessment and test-item preparation for basic school teachers, while senior high school teachers will receive training on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance teaching and learning.

Administrative and education office staff are also being trained in educational leadership and people management to improve institutional efficiency.

Mr. Agbana said the programme reflects his commitment to education development in the area, stating: “Teachers are the foundation of quality education and the transformation of our communities, and this investment is about securing the future of our children.”

He added that participants should take the programme seriously, noting: “By empowering our educators, we are building a stronger constituency for generations to come.”

The workshop runs from May 18–22 and June 1, 2026 for basic schools, June 2–5, 2026 for SHS teachers, and June 10, 2026 for administrative staff.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group