National | Top Story

Africa is building, innovating, and transforming – Mahama tells UK investors

Source: Clara Seshie  
  3 June 2026 11:58am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

President John Mahama has urged global investors to look beyond traditional markets and recognise Africa as the next major frontier for growth, describing the continent as a place of innovation, transformation, and opportunity.

Speaking at the 12th Africa Debate in London, President Mahama said Africa was no longer waiting for external solutions but was actively shaping its own future through innovation, economic reforms, and regional cooperation.

“Africa is not waiting to be rescued. Africa is building. Africa is innovating and transforming. And Ghana is proud to be part of that transformation," he said.

The President said the continent's growing population, rapid urbanisation, expanding consumer markets, and untapped productive capacity position it to play a leading role in the next phase of global economic growth.

“The next phase of global growth will not be driven solely by mature economies. Emerging regions will increasingly shape it as population expands, urbanization grows, consumption rises, and untapped productive capacity is realized. And Africa represents that frontier.”

He said that Africa's transformation presents significant opportunities for investors seeking new markets and long-term growth.

President Mahama also highlighted Ghana's strategic position within the continent, describing the country as a dependable gateway for investment, manufacturing, finance, innovation, and regional trade.

“And Ghana stands ready to serve as one of the continent's most reliable gateways for investment, manufacturing, finance, innovation, and regional trade expansion,” he said.

“The opportunities before us are real, and the time to engage is now,” he added.

The President used the historic setting of London's Guildhall to call for stronger partnerships between Africa and the global investment community, and also hopes that the gathering would mark a turning point in how the continent is viewed by international partners.

“Guildhall has witnessed defining moments in global history. And I hope that this gathering here today will also be remembered as one of those moments.”

He explained that such a moment would be defined by greater recognition of Africa's potential and a new approach to international cooperation.

“A moment when Africa's voice was heard clearly. A moment when global investors recognized the scale of opportunity emerging across our continent,” the President said.

He added that future partnerships should be based on equality and mutual benefit rather than dependence.

“A moment where partnership was redefined, not through dependence, but through mutual respect and shared prosperity,” he stated.

Drawing on the words of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, President Mahama said both Ghana and the wider African continent were preparing for a future built on opportunity and shared growth.

“As our late President Kwame Nkrumah reminded us many years ago, the future belongs to those who prepare for it,” he said.

“Ghana is preparing. Africa is preparing. And together, through genuine partnership, we can build a more prosperous and more equitable global future.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Latest Stories



About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group