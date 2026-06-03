Africa is building, innovating, and transforming – Mahama tells UK investors

President John Mahama has urged global investors to look beyond traditional markets and recognise Africa as the next major frontier for growth, describing the continent as a place of innovation, transformation, and opportunity.

Speaking at the 12th Africa Debate in London, President Mahama said Africa was no longer waiting for external solutions but was actively shaping its own future through innovation, economic reforms, and regional cooperation.

“Africa is not waiting to be rescued. Africa is building. Africa is innovating and transforming. And Ghana is proud to be part of that transformation," he said.

The President said the continent's growing population, rapid urbanisation, expanding consumer markets, and untapped productive capacity position it to play a leading role in the next phase of global economic growth.

“The next phase of global growth will not be driven solely by mature economies. Emerging regions will increasingly shape it as population expands, urbanization grows, consumption rises, and untapped productive capacity is realized. And Africa represents that frontier.”

He said that Africa's transformation presents significant opportunities for investors seeking new markets and long-term growth.

President Mahama also highlighted Ghana's strategic position within the continent, describing the country as a dependable gateway for investment, manufacturing, finance, innovation, and regional trade.

“And Ghana stands ready to serve as one of the continent's most reliable gateways for investment, manufacturing, finance, innovation, and regional trade expansion,” he said.

“The opportunities before us are real, and the time to engage is now,” he added.

The President used the historic setting of London's Guildhall to call for stronger partnerships between Africa and the global investment community, and also hopes that the gathering would mark a turning point in how the continent is viewed by international partners.

“Guildhall has witnessed defining moments in global history. And I hope that this gathering here today will also be remembered as one of those moments.”

He explained that such a moment would be defined by greater recognition of Africa's potential and a new approach to international cooperation.

“A moment when Africa's voice was heard clearly. A moment when global investors recognized the scale of opportunity emerging across our continent,” the President said.

He added that future partnerships should be based on equality and mutual benefit rather than dependence.

“A moment where partnership was redefined, not through dependence, but through mutual respect and shared prosperity,” he stated.

Drawing on the words of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, President Mahama said both Ghana and the wider African continent were preparing for a future built on opportunity and shared growth.

“As our late President Kwame Nkrumah reminded us many years ago, the future belongs to those who prepare for it,” he said.

“Ghana is preparing. Africa is preparing. And together, through genuine partnership, we can build a more prosperous and more equitable global future.”

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