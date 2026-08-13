GCB Bank denies robbery at Labone branch, assures customers of safety

GCB Bank has dismissed reports of a robbery or attempted robbery at its Labone branch in Accra, assuring customers that the facility remains safe and secure.

In a public notice issued on Thursday, August 13, GCB Bank clarified that no such incident occurred at the Labone branch or anywhere on the bank’s premises.



“GCB Bank wishes to clarify that no robbery or attempted robbery took place at our Labone Branch or on the Bank’s premises,” the statement said.

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According to the bank, there was no breach of the branch, while no customer, staff member, funds or property belonging to the bank was affected.

“At no point was the branch breached, and no customer, member of staff, funds, or property of the bank was affected,” it stated.

The bank said the Labone branch remains fully operational and has urged customers to continue with their banking activities without fear.

“The Labone Branch remains secure, and customers can continue to conduct their banking transactions with confidence,” GCB Bank said.

The bank further assured customers and the general public that it maintains robust security measures across its network as part of efforts to protect its customers, employees and facilities.

“GCB Bank takes the safety and security of its customers, employees, and facilities very seriously and continues to maintain robust security measures across its network,” the statement noted.

GCB Bank said it remains in contact with the relevant authorities and will continue to monitor developments surrounding the reported incident in the Labone area.

The bank reiterated its commitment to the safety and security of its operations, assuring customers and other stakeholders that it remains committed to providing banking services.

“We wish to reassure all our customers and stakeholders that GCB Bank remains safe, secure, and fully committed to serving them,” the statement concluded.

The clarification comes amid reports of an alleged robbery incident in the Labone area, which had led to references to the GCB Bank branch.

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