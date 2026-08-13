Economy

Deloitte West Africa to anchor Africa Oil Week 2026 in Accra, reinforcing commitment to Africa’s energy future

Source: Joy Business  
  13 August 2026 3:34pm
Deloitte
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Deloitte West Africa has announced its participation as the Knowledge Partner of Africa Oil Week (AOW): Energy 2026, from 1st to 3rd September 2026 in Accra, Ghana, bringing together leading stakeholders from across Africa’s energy ecosystem to explore investment, collaboration and opportunities shaping the continent’s energy future.

As the Knowledge Partner, Deloitte will actively contribute to the programme, with representatives from the firm participating in the event and moderating several high-level panel discussions.

Through these engagements, Deloitte will facilitate conversations among industry leaders, policymakers, investors and other key stakeholders on issues influencing the development and transformation of Africa’s energy sector.

AOW: Energy 2026 provides an important platform for stakeholders to develop policy, share insights, secure investment and shape the future of energy across the continent. The event comes at a critical time for Africa’s energy sector, as countries seek to attract investment, strengthen energy security, maximise the value of natural resources and navigate the evolving global energy transition.

Deloitte’s participation reflects the firm’s continued commitment to supporting the growth and development of Africa’s energy sector and contributing to conversations that can help unlock sustainable economic value across the continent.

Through its support and participation, Deloitte will bring its multidisciplinary perspective to discussions around the opportunities and challenges facing the sector, while engaging with stakeholders on the investment, policy, business and transformation considerations shaping Africa’s energy landscape.

Deloitte looks forward to engaging with industry leaders, policymakers, investors and other stakeholders at AOW: Energy 2026 and contributing to meaningful conversations that advance Africa’s energy ambitions. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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