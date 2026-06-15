Rethinking tax at market entry: key considerations for businesses entering Ghana

Theresa Somuah

Ghana’s economy, following the headwinds in 2022, has shown steady recovery and renewed growth, attracting increasing investor attention, particularly in the consumer and energy sectors. Many businesses entering the market prioritise financing, infrastructure, competition, and operational set-up. Tax and regulatory considerations, while acknowledged, are frequently treated at a high level or deferred. This approach, however, can create avoidable challenges.

In many cases, tax issues faced by businesses in Ghana are not simply due to complex regulations. Rather, they arise because tax planning was not integrated into the broader market entry strategy.

Some decisions appear efficient at the initial stage, but later expose the business to tax and regulatory compliance risks coupled with unexpected costs and operational challenges as the tax implications become clearer. With the evolving nature of Ghana’s tax and regulatory environment, these risks are becoming more evident.

Regulatory institutions now have great interest in ensuring that businesses are compliant, transparent, accurately reporting and declaring their financial and tax information. It is therefore equally important for businesses to ensure that the structures in place not only align with their operational goals but supports both long- and short-term tax and regulatory requirements.

Businesses that highly regards tax and regulatory requirements and considers same in its entry strategy are better positioned to manage current tax obligations and unanticipated tax requirements that springs up in the life cycle of the business.

A Changing Compliance Environment

In recent years, tax administration has seen significant transformation, driven by a stronger focus on domestic revenue mobilisation to support the Ghanaian Economy and reduce revenue leakages. There has been the introduction of technology – driven systems such as the electronic filing on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Taxpayer portal, the GRA E-Invoicing platform and the ongoing roll-out of the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), amongst others. With these, timely filing and payment alone is not enough. Businesses are expected to do more, thus maintain accurate financial and tax records, ensure transactions are supported by proper documentation, and most importantly, tax returns reflect financial and operational activities.

At the same time, tax audits have become more data-driven and detailed. Businesses unable to substantiate their tax positions risk additional assessments, penalties, interests, coupled with prolonged engagements with tax and regulatory authorities. Importantly, these challenges often stem not from intentional non-compliance, but from early decisions made without fully considering long-term tax implications.

Three Key Areas Shaping Early Tax Outcomes

There are numerous tax considerations for businesses entering the Ghanaian market; however, three areas have proven particularly important over time and greatly defines the experience of businesses in Ghana.

1. Business Structure: Long-Term Implications

One of the earliest and key decisions for businesses entering the Ghanaian market is the legal form of establishment to adopt—whether as a subsidiary, branch or any other form. This choice has significant tax, legal, and regulatory implications.

In practice, such decisions are often driven by speed and operational convenience. However, the selected structure affects corporate tax exposure, profit repatriation, financing arrangements, and compliance obligations.

What seems efficient initially may later prove costly or difficult to change. Once operations begin and investments are made, restructuring can introduce additional legal, administrative, and tax burdens. Incorporating tax considerations early ensures that the chosen structure supports both immediate needs and long-term strategy.

2. Value Added Tax (VAT): An Operational Priority

VAT remains one of the most sensitive and operationally demanding areas for businesses in Ghana, particularly in high-volume sectors such as consumer, retail and telecommunications.

The challenge lies less in the rules and more in execution. Effective VAT compliance depends on strong systems and internal controls that support accurate invoicing, transaction tracking, reconciliation, and documentation.

Weaknesses in these areas are a common source of tax audit exposure. Issues such as invoice mismatches, incomplete records, and incorrect VAT treatment can lead to additional assessments and interests.

Operational teams that are principally involved in procurement, stock management, sales, amongst others may inadvertently create VAT risks through their inadequate understanding of the transactional implication for VAT purposes. As tax administration becomes increasingly digital, the need for accurate and reliable records continues to grow, as well as an in depth understanding of the tax implication of some of the transactions indicated above.

Businesses that establish strong finance, administrative and internal control processes that are aligned with the short- and long-term tax compliance requirements are better positioned to manage these risks effectively.

3. Withholding Tax: Managing Cost and Risk

Withholding tax is another area often underestimated, particularly where businesses engage multiple suppliers, contractors, or cross-border service providers.

Under Ghana’s tax framework, companies act as withholding agents, deducting tax from specified payments and remitting it to the GRA. While straightforward in principle, practical challenges arise where contracts are unclear or do not reflect withholding obligations.

If not addressed at the contracting stage, businesses may absorb costs not factored into pricing, affecting profitability and cash flow coupled with disputes with suppliers over tax responsibility.

Cross-border transactions add further complexity, including double tax treaty considerations and differing interpretations of service arrangements.

Effective management therefore requires alignment across tax, legal, procurement, and commercial teams to ensure agreements are properly structured from the outset.

Sector-Specific Considerations

Tax outcomes in Ghana are also influenced by the sector in which a business operates.

In consumer industries, high transaction volumes and broad distribution networks increases the need for strong VAT controls and accurate reconciliation.

The energy, mining, and natural resources operate within more complex regulatory environments, with capital-intensive structures and long investment timelines. In these industries, early alignment of tax, legal, and commercial considerations are critical, as initial decisions often have long-term consequences.

From Compliance to Strategy

A common mistake businesses make is treating tax as a compliance issue to be addressed after key commercial decisions have already been taken. By that stage, many of the structural choices that determine tax exposure are already matured and may be costly to adapt.

Tax extends beyond periodic filings, it is largely influenced by how businesses structure transactions, manage supply chains, negotiate contracts, finance operations, and profit decisions.

Integrating tax into the business entry strategy allows companies to identify risks proactively, design efficient structures, and ensure that compliance processes can scale with the business and any change in the tax and regulatory environment. Further, it provides an appreciable degree of certainty to investors and stakeholders in overall decision making.

Businesses that adopt this approach are better positioned to manage risk, maintain regulatory confidence, and support long-term growth.

Conclusion

Ghana remains an attractive investment destination, with expanding opportunities across industries such as consumer, energy and natural resources, construction, infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing. Government initiatives, including the Big Push programme and the proposed 24-Hour Economy policy, reflects ongoing efforts to drive economic growth.

Alongside these initiatives, the regulatory environment is becoming more rigorous, with increased emphasis on compliance, transparency, and accountability; thus, tax can no longer be treated as an afterthought. It is a core component of business planning.

Companies that incorporate tax and regulatory considerations from the outset are better equipped to manage business and tax risk, control costs, and build sustainable operations in Ghana’s evolving economy.

About the Writer

Theresa Frempomaa Somuah is a Manager in Deloitte’s Tax & Regulatory practice. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration (Accounting) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a master’s in international business from the University of Ghana. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), and the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana (CITG), with experience advising multinational and local businesses on tax and regulatory compliance.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.