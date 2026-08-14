Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme

Ghanaian musician Muzic Mensah has been selected as one of 18 emerging African artistes for Boomplay’s inaugural NEXT WAVE programme, adding another milestone to his growing career.

The music streaming platform unveiled the first edition of the initiative after receiving applications from artistes across the continent. Although Boomplay initially planned to select 15 artistes, the final number was increased to 18 following what the platform described as an exceptional pool of talent from different African markets.

Muzic Mensah is one of five Ghanaian artistes chosen for the programme. He joins Mifa Grey, Itz Mr Roy, Goddy Wan and Hi Priest on the Ghanaian contingent.

According to Boomplay, the selected artistes were chosen for their passion, creativity and originality, with the final lineup reflecting the diversity of emerging talent across Africa.

As part of the programme, Boomplay will introduce the selected artistes across its platforms and channels from next week. The initiative is expected to give the artistes additional exposure while connecting them with audiences across the continent.

The recognition comes at a significant point in Muzic Mensah’s career. The artiste recently released his latest single, “All Correct,” as he continues to develop his catalogue and establish his musical identity.

His selection for NEXT WAVE follows a series of recent milestones, including nominations at the 2026 Ghana Music Awards USA and the Ghana Music Awards Europe, where he is recognised in categories including Highlife and diaspora music.

The Boomplay programme now gives Muzic Mensah another opportunity to introduce his music to a wider African audience as the streaming platform begins its rollout of the 18 emerging artistes.

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