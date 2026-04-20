Muzic Mensah surpasses 1.3 million Boomplay streams as ‘All Correct’ gains traction

Ghanaian artiste Muzic Mensah has reached a new milestone on Boomplay, with his catalogue surpassing 1.3 million streams.

The achievement is driven in part by his recent Afrobeat single All Correct, which has recorded more than 101,000 streams within two weeks of release. The track has been gaining attention for its upbeat sound and accessible message.

Since its release, 'All Correct' has connected with listeners through its blend of catchy melodies, rhythmic percussion and smooth vocal delivery. The song’s feel good tone has contributed to its growing presence on streaming platforms.

The latest milestone reflects increasing audience engagement with Muzic Mensah’s music and points to a steady rise in his digital footprint. As streaming continues to shape music consumption across Africa, such figures highlight the role of online platforms in expanding the reach of emerging artistes.

With continued support from listeners and new releases on the horizon, Muzic Mensah’s progress within the Afrobeat space remains one to watch.

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