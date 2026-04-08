Muzic Mensah releases new single ‘All Correct’

Ghanaian rising artiste Muzic Mensah has released a new Afrobeat single titled 'All Correct,' a feel-good track that highlights his smooth delivery and vibrant musical style.

Known for his catchy melodies and relatable themes, Muzic Mensah uses the song to express a positive outlook on life while emphasising confidence and steady progress.

'All Correct' is built on upbeat Afrobeat production featuring groovy percussion, rhythmic drum patterns, and bright melodic elements that create a lively and danceable sound.

The instrumental allows the singer to deliver a melodic flow that blends comfortably with the rhythm.

Lyrically, the track focuses on positivity, success, and enjoying life without unnecessary stress. Muzic Mensah promotes a mindset of self-assurance and growth, delivering catchy lines that listeners can easily connect with.

With its memorable hook and energetic production, 'All Correct' adds to Muzic Mensah’s growing catalogue as he continues to explore uplifting themes through Afrobeat music.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.