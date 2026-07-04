Muzic Mensah earns four nominations at 2026 Ghana Music Awards USA

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Ghanaian highlife musician Muzic Mensah has received four nominations at the 2026 Ghana Music Awards USA, marking another milestone in his growing music career.
The nominations were announced during the official unveiling of nominees in Kumasi, where organisers recognised Ghanaian musicians making an impact both locally and within the diaspora.
Muzic Mensah received nominations in the following categories:
- Male Vocalist of the Year
- Highlife Artiste of the Year
- Highlife Song of the Year
- Music Video of the Year
The recognition reflects the artiste's continued contribution to Ghana's highlife music scene and his growing appeal among audiences in Ghana and abroad.
The Ghana Music Awards USA celebrates the achievements of Ghanaian musicians while promoting Ghanaian music and culture on the international stage. Over the years, the awards scheme has honoured both home based and diaspora artistes across a wide range of genres.
Voting for this year's awards is currently underway. Fans who wish to support Muzic Mensah can vote by dialling *714*66# and entering the relevant nominee code for each category.
With four nominations to his name, Muzic Mensah heads into this year's awards season hoping to convert the recognition into victories and further strengthen his place within Ghana's highlife music landscape.
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