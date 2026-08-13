Energy Minister warns against activities under power pylons after tanker explosion

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has warned the public against carrying out unauthorised activities under electricity pylons, following damage to the Tema–Achimota 161kV transmission line near Ashaiman Middle East.

Dr Jinapor issued the warning after inspecting ongoing emergency restoration works on the affected transmission line.

He said the damage occurred when a fuel tanker undergoing welding works beneath the transmission line exploded, propelling part of the tanker more than 300 metres into one of the transmission towers.

According to the Minister, the impact compromised the structural integrity of the tower and highlighted the dangers associated with encroachment and unauthorised activities around transmission infrastructure.

“This incident underscores the dangers of encroachment and unauthorised activities around transmission infrastructure,” Dr Jinapor said.

“I caution the public against operating under these electricity pylons, as this can result in loss of life and damage to property.”

He said the government would continue to take steps to protect critical transmission infrastructure and urged the public to comply with safety regulations governing the use of areas around electricity transmission lines.

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