Energy Minister warns against activities under power pylons after tanker explosion

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has warned the public against carrying out unauthorised activities under electricity pylons, following damage to the Tema–Achimota 161kV transmission line near Ashaiman Middle East.
Dr Jinapor issued the warning after inspecting ongoing emergency restoration works on the affected transmission line.
He said the damage occurred when a fuel tanker undergoing welding works beneath the transmission line exploded, propelling part of the tanker more than 300 metres into one of the transmission towers.
According to the Minister, the impact compromised the structural integrity of the tower and highlighted the dangers associated with encroachment and unauthorised activities around transmission infrastructure.
“This incident underscores the dangers of encroachment and unauthorised activities around transmission infrastructure,” Dr Jinapor said.
“I caution the public against operating under these electricity pylons, as this can result in loss of life and damage to property.”
He said the government would continue to take steps to protect critical transmission infrastructure and urged the public to comply with safety regulations governing the use of areas around electricity transmission lines.
Latest Stories
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
4 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
6 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
6 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
7 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
7 hours
-
Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son
8 hours
-
President Mahama reiterates commitment to link regional capitals with good roads
8 hours
-
Ex-Cambridge professor at centre of plagiarism row found dead
8 hours