Energy Minister John Jinapor urges GNPC to increase investment and oil sector value

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has called on the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to build on its recent progress by strengthening performance, increasing investment and delivering greater value to Ghanaians.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 13, Dr Jinapor said he joined the management, staff and stakeholders of GNPC for the corporation’s 3rd Annual General Meeting.
He commended the Board, management and staff for their efforts in 2025 and urged them to build on the progress in 2026 through “decisive leadership, increased investment, stronger performance, and greater value for the people of Ghana.”
Dr Jinapor said the government was reviewing the fiscal and regulatory framework governing the petroleum sector to make Ghana more attractive to investors while protecting the interests of Ghanaians.
He noted that the review would include the GNPC Act to ensure that the country’s legal and institutional framework supports “investment, efficiency, growth, and value creation for the country.”
The Minister also said Ghana was witnessing “positive signs of renewed growth in oil and gas production” in 2026, signalling a reversal of the decline recorded since 2019.
He urged industry players to accelerate field development, appraisal and exploration, address infrastructure bottlenecks and create a more predictable and competitive investment environment.
Dr Jinapor reaffirmed the Ministry’s continued support for GNPC, the Petroleum Commission and industry operators as efforts continue to “unlock the full potential of Ghana’s petroleum resources.”
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