GNFS yet to determine cause of Ofankor crash that killed 11

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it has yet to establish the exact cause of the fatal accident at the Ofankor Barrier on the Accra–Kumasi Highway that has claimed 11 lives.

This follows a violent collision between a tipper truck and a Sprinter bus in the early hours of Thursday, August 13.

Several other victims who sustained severe injuries were rushed to various hospitals for treatment.

The crash left the Sprinter bus extensively damaged, with some passengers trapped in the wreckage, prompting an emergency response from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and other agencies.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Midday News, the Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, D.O.1 Emmanuel Bonney, said authorities were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"As we speak, the death toll is still at 11, and the other casualties are 13," he said.

Mr Bonney explained that investigators were relying on multiple eyewitness accounts to piece together what led to the accident.

"Currently, we are largely relying on eyewitnesses. We are not taking information from only one person. We are taking information from various sources," he said.

According to him, the Fire Service is working closely with the police and other relevant agencies to establish the facts.

He indicated that investigators would continue gathering information before arriving at a final conclusion on the cause of the crash.

"We will get to our part and let the public know exactly what happened," he added.

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