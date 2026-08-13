11 confirmed dead, several others injured in Ofankor Barrier accident

Audio By Carbonatix
Eleven people have so far been confirmed dead following a violent collision between a tipper truck and a Sprinter bus at the Ofankor Barrier on the Accra–Kumasi Highway on Thursday morning.
Several others with severe injuries have been conveyed to the various hospitals for treatment.
The early morning crash left the Sprinter severely damaged and several passengers trapped under the wreckage.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene to free those trapped and provide immediate assistance to survivors.
According to ADO1 Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the rescue team worked to extricate victims from the mangled vehicle and transport those with serious injuries to medical facilities.
A female victim whose legs were reportedly severed in the collision was among those evacuated from the scene by ambulance.
The accident affected traffic flow along the highway, with a section of the road temporarily restricted to allow emergency crews to work.
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