ADB celebrates its Patience Abbah for Historic Triumph as Geisha Ghana Mama G 2026

The Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) has celebrated one of its staff members, Patience Abbah, following her remarkable emergence as the ultimate winner of Geisha Ghana’s inaugural Mama G Award 2026, a national initiative recognising women whose acts of care, sacrifice, resilience and positive influence continue to shape families and communities across Ghana.

Mrs. Abbah emerged victorious from a highly competitive field of 147 nominees from across the country after a seven-week nationwide campaign launched as part of the Mother’s Day celebrations.

The competition recently culminated in a grand finale held at the Holiday Inn Hotel, now Palms by Eagles, Airport, Accra.

The Mama G campaign attracted widespread public interest as it brought to the fore inspiring stories of women whose everyday sacrifices, resilience and commitment to their families and communities.

Following weeks of public voting and eliminations, the initial 147 nominees were narrowed down to 10 outstanding finalists for a grand finale that brought together families, supporters, sponsors, and invited guests for an evening of celebration, emotions and recognition.

Mrs. Patience Abbah of ADB emerged as the ultimate winner, earning the distinction of becoming the first-ever Geisha Ghana Mama G.

As part of her award, Mrs Abbah enjoyed an all-expenses-paid trip outside Ghana with her spouse, in recognition of her inspiring story and achievement.

Patience Abbah Champions Compassion

Beyond celebrating her personal achievement, Mrs Abbah has chosen to use the Mama G 2026 platform to champion compassion and encourage society to pay greater attention to the needs of the vulnerable and less privileged.

She believes everyone has an opportunity to make a difference in another person's life, regardless of the resources available to them. A kind word, a meal, clothing, financial assistance, or simply extending a helping hand could provide hope to someone experiencing difficult circumstances.

She stressed that compassion should become a way of life and urged individuals to recognise the potentially transformative impact of seemingly small acts of kindness. Her message is anchored in the biblical exhortation in Acts 20:35: “It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

Edward Ato Sarpong: “Your Achievement Makes the Entire ADB Family Proud”

Celebrating Mrs. Abbah’s achievement, the Managing Director of ADB PLC, Edward Ato Sarpong, commended her for bringing honour to herself, her family and the Bank through her remarkable accomplishment.

He described the achievement as a proud moment for the entire ADB family and an indication that the Bank's employees continue to demonstrate excellence and make meaningful contributions beyond their professional responsibilities.

Ato Sarpong noted that organisations are ultimately defined by their people and that employees who distinguish themselves positively in society strengthen the values, reputation and human character of their institutions. He commended Mrs. Abbah for demonstrating the ability to combine her professional responsibilities with family life and service to society, describing her accomplishment as an inspiration to colleagues across the Bank, the industry and Ghana as whole.

“Patience's achievement is a source of pride to the entire ADB family. To emerge as the ultimate winner from 147 nominees across Ghana is a remarkable accomplishment. It demonstrates resilience, compassion and the ability to make a positive impact beyond the workplace. On behalf of the Board, Management and staff, I congratulate our very own Mrs. Patience Abbah on your historic achievement,” the ADB MD said.

Edward Ato Sarpong encouraged ADB employees to draw inspiration from her story and continue to pursue excellence not only in their careers but also in their contributions to their families, communities, and the country.

Mrs. Sylvia Naa Kwakai Nyante: “Women Can Excel at Work, at Home and in Society”

Adding her voice, ADB PLC’s Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations, Mrs. Sylvia Naa Kwakai Nyante, described Mrs. Abbah’s success as a powerful demonstration of the enormous contribution women make to organisations, families and society.

Mrs. Nyante observed that women frequently perform multiple responsibilities as professionals, mothers, caregivers, mentors and community builders, often requiring tremendous sacrifice, resilience and discipline.

She said Mrs. Abbah’s success should therefore be celebrated not merely as an award but as recognition of the broader contributions women continue to make to national development.

Mrs. Nyante further commended Mrs. Abbah for using her new platform to advocate compassion towards the needy, describing the message as consistent with the values of empathy and service that should characterise both individuals and institutions.

Bridget L. N. Kaminta: “Her Victory Is a Victory for Every Woman at ADB”

On her part, the Treasurer of the Bank who is also the president of the ADB Ladies Association, Mrs. Bridget L. N. Kaminta, described Mrs. Abbah’s victory as an inspiring achievement for women across the Bank.

She said the ADB Ladies Association was particularly proud to see one of its own rise above a strong field of nominees from across Ghana to receive national recognition.

According to the Bank’s Treasurer, Mrs. Abbah’s journey reflects the everyday experiences of many women who successfully navigate professional responsibilities while remaining pillars of support for their families and communities.

“Patience has made all of us proud. Her victory is not only a personal achievement; it is also a celebration of the strength, resilience, and contributions of women across ADB. She represents many women who work diligently, care for their families and still find opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others,” Mrs. Kaminta said.

Mrs. Bridget L. N. Kaminta encouraged women within the Bank to continue supporting, mentoring and celebrating one another, noting that stronger networks among women can help create opportunities for personal and professional development.

A Triumph of Excellence, Family and Humanity

Mrs. Abbah’s journey from a field of 147 nominees to becoming the ultimate Mama G 2026 winner represents a compelling story of resilience, family, professional commitment and service to humanity.

For ADB, the achievement reinforces the importance of celebrating employees not only for the value they create within the workplace but also for the positive influence they exert in society.

It also reflects the Bank's recognition that its employees remain its greatest ambassadors, carrying the values, vision, and identity of ADB into their homes, communities and wider society.

Indeed, Mrs. Patience Abbah’s victory is a proud reminder that excellence truly goes beyond banking.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.