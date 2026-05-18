Alleged letter directing NSS funds to private firm admitted in Gifty Oware-Mensah trial

A letter allegedly written by former National Service Scheme (NSS) Deputy Executive Director Gifty Oware-Mensah, directing the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) to transfer funds to her private company, has been admitted into evidence in the ongoing National Service ghost names trial in Accra.

The document was identified in court on Monday by the Head of Commercial Banking at ADB, Gilbert Sebe-Yeboah, as part of his testimony before the court.

Mrs Oware-Mensah is facing charges linked to the alleged loss of GH¢38 million in the National Service ghost names scandal.

She has pleaded not guilty to one count of stealing, two counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, as well as one count each of using public office for profit and money laundering. She has since been granted bail.

During proceedings on Monday, 18 May 2026, Principal State Attorney Dufie Prempeh led the witness through the concluding part of his evidence-in-chief and tendered several documents in support of the prosecution’s case.

Ms Prempeh informed the court that the letter in question was referenced in paragraph 20 of the witness statement.

“Letter from NSS transfer of funds with respect to higher purchase signed by deputy executive director Gifty Oware-Mensah,” the witness identified before the prosecution moved to tender it into evidence.

Lead counsel for the accused, Gary Nimako Marfo, objected to the admission of the letter, arguing that it was illegible, undated and not an original copy.

“The document the witness intends to tender is not legible, undated, not the original copy and, in fact, the supposed letterhead which he claims was authored by the accused person is so faint that it is not readable,” Mr Nimako Marfo argued.

Presiding judge, Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, acknowledged concerns over the quality of the document but admitted it into evidence on condition that the prosecution files a clearer copy.

“I have perused the said document, and I do agree with counsel for the accused person that the writings on the said letter appear to be very faint,” the judge stated.

“Since it is not all that legible, one cannot tell whether or not the original copy has a date, which burden would have been on the author of that document.”

The court subsequently directed the prosecution to provide a clearer and more legible copy of the document.

“In the circumstances, this letter would be admitted subject to the prosecution providing a clear copy to the court,” Justice Kocuvie-Tay ruled.

The prosecution also tendered a pen drive containing several documents, including a bank consumer flyer, an Excel file containing details of 5,890 national service personnel, a letter titled NSS Facility Repayment Advice, and a master agreement between ADB and the National Service Authority dated 5 March 2024.

The witness further identified another letter allegedly authored by Mrs Oware-Mensah directing the bank to transfer funds into an account belonging to Blocks of Life Consult, a company said to be linked to the accused.

Mr Nimako Marfo raised a further objection, arguing that the document bore no indication that it originated from the National Service Secretariat.

“The document the witness intends to tender does not bear any mark, semblance, indication or any scintilla of a trace as emanating from the National Service Secretariat,” he argued.

“We submit that this document is not from proper custody and the same must be rejected by this court.”

In response, the Principal State Attorney said the prosecution possessed the original copy on NSS letterhead with a reference number and would provide a clearer version to the defence.

After examining both the photocopy and the original document presented in open court, the judge ruled that the issue related primarily to legibility and directed the prosecution to file a clearer copy.

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