Two remanded over alleged illegal possession of G3 rifle, ammunition

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Circuit Court One has remanded two men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
The pair, Musah Aguruba, a carpenter, and Issah Awuni, a farmer, both residents of Bawkzua, denied conspiring to possess a G3 assault rifle and quantities of live ammunition without lawful authority.
Prosecuting, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Emmanuel Nyamekye told the court that the complainants were military personnel deployed for a peace enforcement operation in the Bawku Municipality. He said Aguruba and Awuni were arrested following a shooting incident.
DSP Nyamekye said on April 27, at about 1400 hours, unknown gunmen opened fire indiscriminately, causing panic among residents.
He said the military personnel proceeded to the scene upon hearing the gunshots, but the suspects fled upon sighting them.
The prosecutor said the personnel pursued and arrested the accused persons at a mosque in Bawkzua.
A search conducted at the mosque in their presence revealed one G3 assault rifle with serial number G3COF28516, two magazines each loaded with 20 rounds of G3 ammunition, and 176 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.
He said that during the investigation, the accused denied the offence and claimed they had gone to the mosque to pray.
They stated that the mosque was open and suspected that an unknown person might have hidden the weapons there.
DSP Nyamekye said investigations were ongoing to verify the claims. The Court has remanded Aguruba and Awuni into custody to reappear on May 14.
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