UK steps up support to stop spread of Ebola in eastern DRC

Up to £20 million of new UK aid funding to help contain the recent outbreak of Ebola in Eastern DRC

Funding will support a DRC-led response to protect frontline responders and local communities.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper to co-chair ministerial group to coordinate Government response

The UK has allocated up to £20 million in new funding to contain the deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The funding will help the World Health Organisation, UN, international and NGO partners respond rapidly to the outbreak by strengthening disease surveillance, supporting frontline health workers, improving infection prevention and control, and helping affected communities access lifesaving care.

Most confirmed cases are in the Ituri region of eastern DRC - a region already facing significant humanitarian and security challenges.

Alongside this funding, UK humanitarian partners are already responding to contain the outbreak.

The UK has been working with leading international humanitarian organisations to contain the outbreak.

Through the Strategic Assistance for Emergency Response (SAFER) consortium, the UK is pivoting funding to improve water, sanitation and hygiene systems, ensure frontline responders and local communities have vital personal protective equipment, and strengthen Ebola containment measures.

The UK is also refocusing efforts to protect maternity facilities and support civil society organisations to strengthen prevention and control, and mitigate the risk of increased birth complications and sexual violence during the outbreak.

On May 21, the Foreign Secretary and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care chaired a cross-government meeting to coordinate the UK’s response to the outbreak, including how to protect British nationals overseas and work with international partners.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said, “It is vital we act now to save lives – outbreaks like Ebola do not stop at borders, and neither can we".

"This outbreak is a stark reminder that global health threats require a global response. The UK is working hand-in-hand with partners – boosting much-needed funding but also sharing our technical expertise, to contain the outbreak, protect our security, and support those most at risk.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is assessing routes by which travellers enter the UK from the affected countries and will be working with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Department for Transport, and Border Force to ensure information is available to them on Ebola symptoms and how to access healthcare if unwell.

The UK has updated its travel advice and advises against all but essential travel to some parts of the DRC.

Additionally, UKHSA has activated the Returning Workers Scheme, which aims to protect and monitor the health of individuals travelling from the UK to affected areas for work.

Organisations deploying workers to affected areas where they may be exposed to Ebola through their work should register those workers with the scheme.

Dr Mike Reynolds, Incident Director at UKHSA, said: "While the current outbreak of Ebola affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda is serious, the risk it poses to the UK population is low.

"UKHSA continues to monitor and assess the situation closely , and the NHS has safe procedures in place for any such cases and specialist centres where they can be looked after.

"The UK Public Health Rapid Support Team stands ready to activate should requests for support be received from the DRC or Ugandan government, WHO, or other partners involved in response on the ground.

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