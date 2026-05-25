Nana Oye Bampoe Addo showcases Ghana’s anti-corruption drive at UN Convention in Vienna

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has led Ghana’s delegation to the 17th Session of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption in Vienna, Austria, where the country reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and ethical governance.

The Ghanaian delegation included Presidential Advisor on the Anti-Corruption Programme, Francis Dodoo; Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Joseph Whittal; the Special Prosecutor; and Amaleboba.

Delivering Ghana’s national statement at the high-level session, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo highlighted anti-corruption initiatives being pursued under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

She also updated delegates on the implementation of the government’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative.

According to her, government is pursuing several interventions aimed at strengthening Ghana’s anti-corruption framework through youth engagement, institutional collaboration and capacity building.

She cited initiatives such as the Youth Against Corruption programme by the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the activities of Corruption Education Clubs.

The delegation also highlighted ongoing investments in research, data systems, institutional capacity-building and international cooperation in the fight against corruption.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo acknowledged the growing challenges facing anti-corruption efforts globally and stressed the importance of sustained collaboration among governments, institutions and citizens.

A major highlight of Ghana’s presentation was the announcement that the country has completed the National Ethics and Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NEACAP 2026–2030).

The framework was described as a rejuvenated national ethics and anti-corruption strategy, expected to strengthen the country's integrity and accountability systems.

According to Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the document will soon be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

The UNCAC session brought together member states, governance experts, anti-corruption institutions and policymakers from around the world to review progress and deepen international cooperation against corruption.

Ghana’s participation in the session underscored the country’s renewed push to promote ethical governance and strengthen public accountability on the international stage.

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