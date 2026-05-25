GCRPL calls for constitutional engagement on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values bill

The Ghana Centre for Religion and Public Life (GCRPL), a faith-based Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama over what it describes as its exclusion from stakeholder engagements on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025, arguing that the process denied some organisations a fair hearing.

In a petition addressed to the President, the organisation expressed concern over the conduct of public hearings and stakeholder consultations held by Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs on the proposed legislation.

The petition follows an announcement by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, that public hearings and stakeholder engagements on the Bill had been completed in accordance with Standing Order 238 of Parliament’s Standing Orders.

According to the Centre, Parliament had acknowledged public concerns and stakeholder participation regarding the Bill, with the Speaker subsequently directing the Committee to submit its report to the House for the Bill’s passage before the end of the current meeting.

However, the organisation said it was excluded from the consultation process despite making efforts to engage Parliament.

The petition stated that the Centre had earlier written to the Chair of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs on April 27, under reference number CEO/CCLA/P2, regarding the public hearing held on 23 and April 24 at the Fiesta Royale Hotel. It noted that the Clerk of Parliament was copied in the correspondence, but no response was received.

“However, we did not receive any feedback on the petition,” the organisation stated.

It argued that although selected stakeholders and CSOs were invited to participate in deliberations on the bill, the committee failed to provide them with an opportunity to present their views.

“The fact of the matter was that some selected stakeholders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were invited to participate in the consideration of the above-stated bill, yet the committee failed to provide us with an opportunity to be heard by the esteemed members of the committee or the general public,” the petition said.

The Centre further contended that the omission undermined principles of inclusiveness and fair hearing in the legislative process.

“We strongly believe that this omission breaches fundamental human rights and fails to ensure fair hearing principles in the legislative drafting process, which should reflect diverse voices and perspectives and inclusive participation,” the petition read.

It added, "We view this as a deliberate attempt to hinder a ‘just and equitable legislative process.'"

The organisation also alleged that some stakeholders and CSOs were intentionally denied participation in the process.

“In effect, Your Excellency, key stakeholders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were intentionally denied a fair hearing on the matter. We see this move as a restriction of our rights and evidence of the committee’s arbitrariness and unwillingness to engage with contrary voices,” it stated.

The Ghana Centre for Religion and Public Life further argued that the lack of engagement constituted a violation of Parliament’s Standing Orders.

It therefore appealed to President Mahama to intervene and encourage broader consultations.

“We therefore humbly urge you to kindly advise and call the Committee to order by engaging with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the citizenry according to constitutional provisions and in the interest of natural justice,” the petition concluded.

The petition was signed by Rev. Canon Dr Confidence Worlanyo Bansah, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Religion and Public Life.

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